HP Unleashes Powerful Gaming Portfolio to Push Today’s Gamers to New Heights

New Victus by HP brand debuts with 16-inch laptop, built from OMEN DNA, created for mainstream players



OMEN offers breakthrough hardware and software experiences with a more sustainable PC design made with ocean bound plastics and recycled materials1

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP introduced its latest gaming hardware and software designed for today’s gamers with the powerful OMEN 16 and OMEN 17, bright and customizable OMEN 25i Gaming Monitor, and community gaming with OMEN OASIS4 Beta feature in OMEN Gaming Hub5. The company also debuted Victus by HP, its next-generation mainstream-level gaming PC portfolio, with a 16-inch laptop.

Gaming continues to be an outlet for entertainment and connecting with friends. Two out of three people are spending more time watching videos and gaming than they did prior to the pandemic, with one in four gaming three to four hours more and almost one in five gaming six to ten hours more a week6. HP’s next-generation gaming portfolio is designed for both veteran gamers and enthusiast explorers to be entertained, connected, and empowered to progress in their favorite games.

“Our constant focus with gaming is to create innovative technologies that progress the medium forward for everyone, be it enthusiast level OMEN users or newcomers to this growing and endlessly entertaining industry,” said Judy Johnson, Director of Gaming and Esports, HP Inc. “We are offering a compelling entry point for anyone who wants to game with Victus by HP, high power and performance with new additions to our OMEN line-up, and OASIS, a new feature for OMEN Gaming Hub, to optimize gameplay streaming while bringing people together.”

The OMEN 16 will take center stage during the upcoming OMEN Challenge, featuring amazing talent from 100 Thieves – including Valkyrae, the Game Awards 2020 Content Creator of the Year – and hosted by Ron Funches. This extravaganza of mini-games and trivia starts at 4:00 p.m. ET, May 20, 2021 on the official OMEN Twitch Channel.

DESIGNED AND ENGINEERED FOR PROGRESSION

Seasoned gamers crave the latest advancements in hardware and software that allow them to experience today’s titles at the max settings so they feel truly immersed when they get a last second multiplayer win or defeat that final boss. The latest additions to the OMEN ecosystem focus on delivering new experiences that push beyond the expected to keep gamers connected and entertained, and excited for what is next.

OMEN 16 makes its big debut with:

Top-Tier Performance : Experience stunning graphics to bring the latest games to life with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU 8 GB or AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture-based graphics. Crush content with up to Intel ® Core™ i7-11800H series processors 7 or 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX Mobile Processors 8 . Quickly use multiple apps with up to 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz and games get ultra-fast access to critical files with up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD 9 or up to two 1TB PCIe SSDs supporting Raid 0 9 .

: Experience stunning graphics to bring the latest games to life with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU 8 GB or AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture-based graphics. Crush content with up to Intel Core™ i7-11800H series processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX Mobile Processors . Quickly use multiple apps with up to 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz and games get ultra-fast access to critical files with up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD or up to two 1TB PCIe SSDs supporting Raid 0 . Gusts of Energy: HP’s innovations in internal design continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with blades that are 2.5 times as thin and have over a 200% increase in blade count compared to the OMEN 1510. so that air flow is increased to meet the demands of powerful internals. Meanwhile, gaming sessions last longer from anywhere with increased battery capacity from 52.5Whr to 83Whr11 for up to 9 hours of battery life12.

OMEN 17 arrives in its most advanced form yet with:

Desktop-Grade Gaming : Cruise through the latest AAA hits with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU 16 GB with a TGP maximum up to 165W and up to Intel ® Core™ i9-11900H processor 7 . Multitask between games, browsers, or apps like a pro with up to 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz memory and play faster and harder with up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD 9 or up to two 1TB PCIe SSD supporting Raid 0 9 .

: Cruise through the latest AAA hits with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU 16 GB with a TGP maximum up to 165W and up to Intel Core™ i9-11900H processor . Multitask between games, browsers, or apps like a pro with up to 32GB DDR4 3200 MHz memory and play faster and harder with up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD or up to two 1TB PCIe SSD supporting Raid 0 . Chill Blades: Experience cooler and more comfortable play when questing through the latest games thanks to the addition of 24 more blades13 that are 17% thinner along with a 14%14 larger outlet open ratio, which contributes to a -5 °C reduction in temperature on the keyboard surface deck15 compared to the previous generation and keeps those gamer palms feeling cozy.

OMEN 16 and OMEN 17 Laptops packaged features:

Immersive Visuals : Fast paced gameplay flows brilliantly across the up to QHD 1 6 165Hz IPS panel with 3ms response time 1 7 and 100% sRGB. For the first time on OMEN Laptops, experience color accurate low blue light with Eyesafe® display certification 1 8 by TÜVRheinlan to keep eyes fresh during extended gaming sessions. The bright visuals also shift to the keyboard with up to per-key RGB lighting with OMEN Gaming Hub Light Studio integration to achieve a look that is on point with any gaming setup theme.

: Fast paced gameplay flows brilliantly across the up to QHD 165Hz IPS panel with 3ms response time and 100% sRGB. For the first time on OMEN Laptops, experience color accurate low blue light with Eyesafe® display certification by TÜVRheinlan to keep eyes fresh during extended gaming sessions. The bright visuals also shift to the keyboard with up to per-key RGB lighting with OMEN Gaming Hub Light Studio integration to achieve a look that is on point with any gaming setup theme. Thermal Advances : Efficient cooling is made simple with OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology with Dynamic Power, OMEN Gaming Hub’s Performance Control, and Undervolting 1 9 managing the internals removes guesswork for efficiently running resource heavy titles.

: Efficient cooling is made simple with OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology with Dynamic Power, OMEN Gaming Hub’s Performance Control, and Undervolting managing the internals removes guesswork for efficiently running resource heavy titles. Expand, Last, Fast : Expansion is quick and simple with single-panel access to the SSD and RAM by way of Phillips-head screws at the base of both laptops to make hardware swaps a breeze. Online gaming does not miss a beat with Wi-Fi 6E 20 and a built-in 1x Thunderbolt 4 21 port provides one universal port for hassle-free connectivity. Optional Intel® Optane™ memory H20 with solid state storage offers a personalized computing experience with a new level of performance and large storage capacity options for gamers 22 .

: Expansion is quick and simple with single-panel access to the SSD and RAM by way of Phillips-head screws at the base of both laptops to make hardware swaps a breeze. Online gaming does not miss a beat with Wi-Fi 6E and a built-in 1x Thunderbolt 4 port provides one universal port for hassle-free connectivity. Optional Intel® Optane™ memory H20 with solid state storage offers a personalized computing experience with a new level of performance and large storage capacity options for gamers . Greener Gaming: HP extends its leadership for offering the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio23 with the most sustainably engineered OMEN laptops yet, Energy Star certified24, and EPEAT Silver registered®21,22, both laptops use recycled aluminum for the keyboard surface, speaker boxes with a combination of post-consumer recycled and ocean bound plastic, and keycaps utilizing recycled plastic. Laptops are packaged with outer boxes and fiber cushions that are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable.

EVERY JOURNEY HAS A BEGINNING

Each gamer has a meaningful origin story that explains their entrance into PC gaming. Victus by HP was created to introduce gamers to an accessible, yet elevated, gaming experience built with OMEN’s DNA. As the younger sibling to the pro-ready OMEN brand, Victus aims to help anybody from any background outplay the ordinary in their quest to find out what type of gamer they are.

As the first entrant in the Victus line, the Victus by HP 16 comes with a distinctive lifestyle design featuring three striking color options in mica silver, performance blue, and ceramic white, all with a standard backlit keyboard printed with the memorable font found on OMEN devices. Other features include:

Powerfully Compact: The 16-inch display features options up to QHD 1 6 165 Hz 1 7 and Eyesafe® 1 8 low-blue light and fits snug atop a design that boasts a nearly 15-inch footprint for practical everyday portability. Pixels have never moved faster with graphics powered by up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB and AMD Radeon RX 5500M. Lightning-fast speed and responsive gameplay with options up to Intel® Core™ i7-11800H series processors 7 or 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Mobile Processors 8 along with up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz memory.

The 16-inch display features options up to QHD 165 Hz and Eyesafe® low-blue light and fits snug atop a design that boasts a nearly 15-inch footprint for practical everyday portability. Pixels have never moved faster with graphics powered by up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB and AMD Radeon RX 5500M. Lightning-fast speed and responsive gameplay with options up to Intel® Core™ i7-11800H series processors or 8-core AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Mobile Processors along with up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz memory. Chill Drives: Wide rear vents add a visual flair on top of enhanced thermal efficiency which is bolstered by five-way airflow and a four-heat pipe design to help keep things running cool when the action gets hot. With a single SSD up to Gen4 1TB PCIe storage 7 or Dual SSD supporting RAID 0 9 storage options as well as optional Intel® Optane™ memory 22 are quick and simple for gaming and other activities.

Wide rear vents add a visual flair on top of enhanced thermal efficiency which is bolstered by five-way airflow and a four-heat pipe design to help keep things running cool when the action gets hot. With a single SSD up to Gen4 1TB PCIe storage or Dual SSD supporting RAID 0 storage options as well as optional Intel® Optane™ memory are quick and simple for gaming and other activities. Ultimate Control: Ships with OMEN Gaming Hub preinstalled to take advantage of powerful internal features like Undervolting19, Performance Mode, Network Booster, and System Vitals help games run sublime while accessibility to other features, such as Coaching, Rewards, and the OMEN OASIS Beta raise gaming experiences in new and exciting ways.

BUILT FOR COMPLETE IMMERSION

OMEN 25i Gaming Monitor makes waves as the first ever OMEN gaming monitor to feature HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe® certification18 to reduce eye strain while playing. This hardware enabled low-blue light solution is built right into the display. There is no need to adjust settings or fret about a compromised color experience thanks to a 30% reduction of excessive blue light compared with a standard LCD display27. This monitor is designed with a host of innovative features including:

Stunning Sights: Crisp action explodes off the screen at 165 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with overdrive 1 7 while AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology 2 8 and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility 2 9 yield low latency with wide adaptive refresh rate 30 ranges without screen tearing regardless of your GPU. Witness a more lifelike, vibrant, and colorful experience than ever before thanks to IPS panel technology with VESA DisplayHDR 400, DCI-P3 90%, 400 nits brightness, and true 8-bit color.

Crisp action explodes off the screen at 165 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with overdrive while AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility yield low latency with wide adaptive refresh rate ranges without screen tearing regardless of your GPU. Witness a more lifelike, vibrant, and colorful experience than ever before thanks to IPS panel technology with VESA DisplayHDR 400, DCI-P3 90%, 400 nits brightness, and true 8-bit color. Next-Gen Software: Shadow Vision makes a splash in OMEN Gaming Hub to enhance image details in a game’s darkest dungeon. Edge Precision corrects sharp images for smooth and crisp angles in game, while the Dynamic Crosshair –the world’s most customizable3 – lets a gamer build the perfect reticle to zero in on targets. Experience the world’s first Game Remastered Mode31 to relive old school PC games or hook up a console via HDMI to experience the first integrated solution in a monitor that applies enhancement filters to lower resolution games so you can experience classics like never before.

PLAY, WATCH, CHAT, AND SHARE TOGETHER

OMEN Gaming Hub is evolving to address the needs of today’s gamer as a centralized solution for everything from optimizing your gaming PC, customizing your hardware, and enhancing the gaming experience. User research shows 91% of gamers prefer sharing streams to small parties of 1-20 people, with 61% stating that sharing live gameplay experiences is important, and 49% having a desire to share webcams32. With this insight, OMEN Gaming Hub added OMEN OASIS, currently in beta, to provide gamers with quick and simple access to gameplay streaming with their friends.

OMEN OASIS is a downloadable and easy to use add-on to OMEN Gaming Hub designed to optimize sharing gameplay, game nights, or watch parties with your friends. It features up to a 16-person invite-only party, so inviting your friends is easy and intuitive, and everyone can join in on the fun. Friends can communicate with either high-quality voice or simple text chat. Now with OASIS, gamers can share their real-time gameplay in high definition and low latency.33

For more information about the OMEN ecosystem of gaming PCs, displays and accessories, visit: omen.com

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY34

OMEN 16 is expected to be available this June via HP.com and Best Buy for a starting price of $1049.99.

OMEN 17 is expected to be available this June via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $1,369.99.

Victus by HP 16 is expected to be available this June via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $799.99.

OMEN 25i Gaming Monitor is expected to be available this July via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $349.99.

OMEN OASIS is available in Beta today in the US and coming soon to the rest of the world.



About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.Speaker enclosure contains 5% ocean bound plastics. 100% outer box packaging and corrugated cushions made from sustainably sourced certified and recycled fibers.

©Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Laptops manufactured with recycled aluminum material in product cover. Percent of recycled aluminum varies by product. Based on HP's internal analysis of a gaming cross hair that can be built using 5 customer customizable shapes for up to 25 shape combinations using 8 different colors as of Jan 5, 2021. OASIS is available as a free download from the Microsoft Store. Internet service required and not included. Supported Devices: All Windows 10 based PCs (RS3 or later) will be supported by OMCC. This app should not install on any PCs which is not Windows 10 (RS3 or later). Support language: English/Arabic (ar)/ Chinese-S (zh-cn)/ Chinese-T (zh-tw) Croatian (hr)/ Czech (cs)/ Danish (da)/ Dutch (nl)/ Finnish (fi)/ French (fr)/ German (de)/ Greek (el)/ Italian (it)/ Japanese (ja)/ Korean (ko)/ Latvian (lv)/ Lithuanian (lt)/ Norwegian (no)/ Polish (pl)/ Portuguese (Portugal) (pt-pt)/ Russian (ru)/ Serbian (sr)/ Slovak (sk)/ Slovenian (sl)/ Spanish (es)/ Swedish (sv). HP Gaming D&A and Personas Research, August 2020. Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding/and or naming is not a measurement of higher performance. Quad-core is 4 cores and Hexa-core is 6 cores. Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. AMD’s numbering is not a measurement of clock speed. Single Gen4 and 2x TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD with RAID 0 configurable on Intel SKU only, top AMD config is 1TB PCIe Gen3x4 SSD. OMEN 16 0.2T with 97 pieces of fan blade; OMEN 15 0.5T with 47 pieces of fan blade.​ Note: Listed numbers are compared to OMEN 15; results might be varied by different configurations. Dimension will be varied by specifications. Actual product thermal solution varies by configuration and may vary from image depicted. Actual battery Watt-hours (Wh) will vary from design capacity. Battery capacity will naturally decrease with shelf life, time, usage, environment, temperature, system configuration, loaded apps, features, power management settings and other factors. Based on HP Internal video playback testing in Apr 2021 with the new OMEN 16. New OMEN 16 configuration with Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 32GB RAM. Windows 10 battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See www.bapco.com for additional details. OMEN 17: 0.3T with 83 pieces of fan blade; Last gen OMEN 17: 0.35T with 59 pieces of fan blade.​ OMEN 17 outlet open ratio: 79.8%; Last gen OMEN 17 outlet open ratio: 70% One hour testing on the same environment, same power delivery and same acoustic environment gen to gen comparison: New OMEN 17 41.4 degree on C deck and last gen OMEN 17 46.4 degree on C deck. Quad HD (2560x1440) content is required to view Quad HD images. All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. Eyesafe® display options: QHD 165Hz, FHD 144Hz). Only available on Intel SKU. The Undervolting feature provided by OMEN Gaming Hub is based on APIs provided by Intel Extreme Utility (XTU) for voltage adjustment.​ Available in select Intel models only. The WW 6GHz spectrum usage will still not be approved yet in Q2,2021, except US. Configure may vary by different countries, please contact with HP local contact for more info. Only available on Intel ® with NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 3060 and above for OMEN 16. Intel® Optane™ memory is a smart, adaptable system accelerator for PCs with an Intel® Core™ processor. Intel® Optane™ memory system acceleration does not replace or increase the DRAM in your system. Applies to HP PCs, Workstations, and Displays manufactured after January 2019. Based on most Gold and Silver EPEAT® registrations by meeting all required criteria and achieving 50-74% of the optional points for EPEAT® Silver and 75-100% of the optional points for EPEAT® Gold according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. Status varies by country. Data is as of May 26, 2020. Visit www.epeat.net for more information. Based on U.S. EPEAT® registration according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. EPEAT® status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information. Please check more info about Energy Star and EPEAT from appendix slides.​ Only available on OMEN 16. OBP usages differ from model, OBP only applied on speaker housing on Ceramic White models. Arnault E, et al. Phototoxic Action Spectrum on a Retinal Pigment Epithelium Model of Age-Related Macular Degeneration Exposed to Sunlight Normalized Conditions. PLOS ONE. August 23, 2013. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0071398. [Accessed December 3, 2019]. FreeSync™ Premium Pro is only available when it is connected on Display Port or HDMI with HDR capabilities and game support. FreeSync is an AMD® technology enabled on FHD, QHD and HDR displays and is designed to eliminate stuttering and/or tearing in games and videos by locking a display’s refresh rate to the frame r ate of the graphics card. HDR does not require HDR monitors; driver can be set in native mode when FreeSync Premium Pro supported content is detected. Otherwise, HDR content requires that the system be configured with a fully HDR-ready content chain. Mandatory low framerate compensation and at least 120Hz refresh rate, AMD Radeon Graphics and/or AMD A-Series APU-compliant monitors with DisplayPort/HDMI Adaptive-Sync required. AMD 15.11 Crimson driver (or newer) required to support FreeSync over HDMI. Adaptive refresh rates vary by monitor. More information is available at www.amd.com/freesync. NVIDIA validated VRR testing with GeForce GTX 10-Series, GeForce GTX 16-Series and GeForce RTX 20-Series graphics cards, VRR range at least 2.4:1, 60Hz-144Hz, VRR enables by default. See NVIDIA https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/g-sync-ces-2019-announcements/ for more details. Supports Adaptive-sync with NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics cards and AMD Radeon graphics cards. FreeSync™ certified. Compatible with NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 10 series, GTX 16 series and newer graphics cards. Based on HP's internal analysis of monitors marketed to gamers that have resolution enhancement for legacy games as of Jan 5, 2021). Spectate Gaming Habits, April 2020. Specifications may vary depending on configuration. Pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. Retailer pricing may vary.

NVIDIA, GeForce, Surround, and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Ryzen, Radeon, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Eight photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b685a2d-8575-46dd-8603-896c0176dff5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b22f4c5a-9e68-4c0b-bc3d-364423baecf7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ec37e59-8f38-403f-ad3a-f51c3da604f7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcc2d7aa-3fd1-46e3-81d2-ea4a990f9965

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddabc495-b858-48f0-9c3c-9c7941d22356

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2591390-5f23-4c26-bffe-be2950734870

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11fa0d87-4c9c-431d-a2dc-f4be206f42e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e6968b8-7840-417a-a685-ba97adb3aa7e