Apollomics Inc. Announces Official Opening of Shanghai Branch

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and SHANGHAI and HANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollomics Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies, today announced that Apollomics Shanghai Branch has been officially opened and started its operations at Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park, Pudong District, Shanghai.



Dr. Guoliang Yu, the company’s Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO said, “In 2018, we established a Chinese company in Hangzhou, and our Chinese team has grown from a few people to dozens of people. The Shanghai branch is located in the Silicon Valley of bioinnovative drugs in China, Zhangjiang Medicine Valley, which has gathered top talent from research and development, clinical and commercialization. Many of our clinical trials in China are soon to be carried out. The establishment of the Shanghai branch will be more conducive to the construction of our diverse talent team and will also promote connection and communication with domestic and foreign partners.”

About Apollomics, Inc.

Apollomics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of monotherapies and combination therapies of tumor-targeting agents and immuno-oncology agents. It has operating entities in Foster City, California, USA and Hangzhou, China. The company’s product pipeline has many projects at different stages of development, including novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body’s immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.

Contact information of Apollomics:

Investor Contact:

Wilson W. Cheung

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +1-650-209-4436

Email: wcheung@apollomicsinc.com

Company Contact:

Liping Zhang

Telephone: +86-571-83521933

Email: liping.zhang@apollomicsinc.com

U.S. Media Contact:

Remy Bernarda

Corporate Communications

(415) 203-6386

remy.bernarda@apollomicsinc.com

China Media Contact:

Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group