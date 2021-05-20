Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ContextLogic Inc. (“ContextLogic”) (NASDAQ: WISH) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded ContextLogic securities between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (2) purchased or otherwise acquired ContextLogic common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about December 16, 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”).



The Complaint alleges that the Offering documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s fourth quarter 2020 monthly active users (“MAUs”) had declined materially and were not then growing; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants materially overstated the Company’s business metrics and financial prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of ContextLogic during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the July 16, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .