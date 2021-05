Foresight 4 VCT plc

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend relating to the nine-month period ended 31 December 2020 and enhanced by the sale of FFX Group Limited of 4.2p per share, which will be paid on 18 June 2021. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 June 2021 and the record date for payment will be 4 June 2021.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181