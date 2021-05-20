CIO Leadership: Leading Courageously and Authentically in a Time of Uncertainty Will Fuel the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 26

WESTPORT, Conn., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 26. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.



The 2021 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the fearless and genuine leadership CIOs and technology executives must demonstrate as they work with the C-suite to reimagine the business and fostering a more inclusive and connected culture.

“The CEO is counting on the CIO and senior technology leaders to connect the dots between digital technologies and new Go-to-Market strategies,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Business technology leaders who summon the courageous leadership to act boldly and take calculated risks can help successfully propel their companies into the digital business era.”

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

HMG will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 26. Timely topics explored at this event will include successful approaches used by CIOs and technology executives to lead their teams to a brighter future; unique insights from top-tier tech executives from the public sector about designing citizen-focused digital experiences; along with how advanced technologies are enabling competitive differentiation and speed to market.

Top-tier CIOs and technology executives speaking at the Denver summit will include:

Bhavani Amirthalingam , SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren

, SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren David Bessen , Director and CIO, Arapahoe County Government

, Director and CIO, Arapahoe County Government Jesse Carrillo , SVP & CIO, Hines

, SVP & CIO, Hines Chandy Ghosh , COO & General Manager, Inteliquent, Inc.

, COO & General Manager, Inteliquent, Inc. Jeffrey Grayson , CIO, Xanterra Travel Collection

, CIO, Xanterra Travel Collection Emily Heath , Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign

, Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign Stephen Katsirubas , CIO, Hunter Douglas

, CIO, Hunter Douglas Pam Kubiatowski , Sr. Director of Digital Transformation, Zscaler

, Sr. Director of Digital Transformation, Zscaler Sam Masiello , CISO, Gates Corporation

, CISO, Gates Corporation Steven Michaels , VP and Chief Technology Officer, SCL Health

, VP and Chief Technology Officer, SCL Health Jeff Miller , CIO, Honeywell Quantum Solutions, Honeywell

, CIO, Honeywell Quantum Solutions, Honeywell Tom Nats , Director of Architecture, Starburst

, Director of Architecture, Starburst Mark Pfaffinger , CIO, Larimer County

, CIO, Larimer County David Politis , Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud AJ Rodrigues , General Manager, IT Transformation, Delta Airlines

, General Manager, IT Transformation, Delta Airlines Jenny Schiavone , CMO, City & County of Denver

, CMO, City & County of Denver Neelu Sethi , SVP & CIO, Reddy Ice

, SVP & CIO, Reddy Ice Mike Wade , SVP, Global Technology and PMO, Terumo BCT

, SVP, Global Technology and PMO, Terumo BCT Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit held on May 26 will include Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Gigamon, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Colorado, Skybox Security, Sonatype, Starburst, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on June 8. Timely topics explored at this event will include recommendations for technology executives on instilling trust with remote employees and how best to earn the team’s trust, along with how to effectively foster respectful dialogue around political discord and social injustice in the workplace.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Andrew Campbell , CIO, Terex Corporation

, CIO, Terex Corporation Stephen M.R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Collette Creppell , Vice President of Campus Planning and Design, Chapman University

, Vice President of Campus Planning and Design, Chapman University Todd Dekkinga , CISO, Airgap Networks

, CISO, Airgap Networks Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Christine Lovely , Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer, University of California – Davis

, Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer, University of California – Davis John O’Brien , President & CEO, EDUCAUSE

, President & CEO, EDUCAUSE Lorna Randlett , CEO, Leader’s Forum

, CEO, Leader’s Forum Gary Sorrentino , Global Deputy CIO, Zoom

, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom Scott Strickland , EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Chris Taylor, Chief Inclusion Officer, State of Minnesota



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit held on June 8 will include, Appian, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Gigamon, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Southern California, Skybox Security, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 9. Key topics to be discussed in this highly interactive event will include why business technology leaders must design an agile enterprise architecture with a need for speed, along with the need for business technology leaders to balance risk management in innovation efforts in planning with the executive team.

World-class business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Julia Anderson , Global CIO, Smithfield Foods

, Global CIO, Smithfield Foods Vince Campisi , SVP, Enterprise Services & Chief Digital Officer, Raytheon Technologies

, SVP, Enterprise Services & Chief Digital Officer, Raytheon Technologies Karl Hightower , CDO, Novant Health

, CDO, Novant Health Dustin Hillard , CTO, eSentire

, CTO, eSentire Khalid Kark , Research Director, CIO Program, Deloitte

, Research Director, CIO Program, Deloitte Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Parsons Corporation

, CIO, Parsons Corporation Shamla Naidoo , Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM Corporation

, Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM Corporation Jim Panos , CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.

, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc. Joseph Puglisi , VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

, VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc. Millie Torres , GTO Global Head of Risk Control, Regulatory and Reviews, Broadridge

, GTO Global Head of Risk Control, Regulatory and Reviews, Broadridge George Westerman, Senior Lecturer, MIT Sloan School of Management



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 9 include Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, eSentire, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, NPower, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Fairfield-Westchester, Skybox Security, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

At the 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on May 11, HMG Strategy recognized the following technology executives for their exceptional contributions to their organizations and to the industry:

Kristie Grinnell , Global CIO & Chief Supply Chain Officer, VP - General Dynamics IT

, Global CIO & Chief Supply Chain Officer, VP - General Dynamics IT Wanda Jones-Heath , Chief Information Security Officer/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force

, Chief Information Security Officer/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force Stuart Kippelman , SVP & CIO, Platform Specialty Products Corporation

, SVP & CIO, Platform Specialty Products Corporation Howard Spira, CIO, Export-Import Bank of the United States

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving executive, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On June 10, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Zoom on ‘The Next Disruption: Hybrid Working.’ This webinar will feature Callie Baumann, Vice President of Employee Technology Experience, Digital Workspace at Humana; Brian Kirkland, CTO at Choice Hotels; ML Madhavaro, CIO at Exterran Energy Solutions; Matthew Rosenquist, CISO at Eclipz.io; and Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO at Zoom. These executives will share a variety of perspectives on how work will be done going forward, where we work from, how we work and what this is all going to look like.

ABOUT HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

