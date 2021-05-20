CANVAS United Named Best Use of Animation or Motion Graphics in Websites and Mobile Sites in the 25th Annual Webby Awards

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANVAS UNITED announced that it has been named the Best Websites and Mobile Sites in the 25th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.



“CANVAS United has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”

In partnership with XFINITY from Comcast, CANVAS United produced “The Fabric of America,” a digital platform for visitors to share their stories of strength, resilience and inspiration in their own voices, and bring awareness to the contributions that Hispanic Americans make to this country. The site was part of a larger campaign developed by creative agency GALLEGOS United to celebrate the sentiment and spirit of “echando pa’lante juntos” which means “moving forward together.”

“We love working on projects where technology can open new worlds and tell meaningful stories that move us,” said Taua Baccarin, Creative Director at CANVAS United. “We knew this was our opportunity to give the Hispanic community a platform where their voice could be heard, shared and live on to represent this crucial moment in our history. Receiving a Webby award was not only a huge validation for our team who spent the time fine-tuning every design and technical detail but also validation that a beautifully simple combination of voice and animation can lead to a memorable experience.”

CANVAS United was honored at the star-studded Internet Celebration on Tuesday, May 18, 2020 at 3pm ET. Hosted by actress, TV presenter, podcaster and activist Jameela Jamil, The Webby Awards’ star-studded Internet Celebration celebrated the best work on the Internet. Winners include: Dr. Anthony Fauci (Webby Person of the Year), Dwayne The Rock Johnson (Webby Special Achievement), Andra Day (Webby Best Actress), Ava DuVernay (Webby Film & Video Person of the Year), Pharrell Williams (Webby Anthem Awards), Yara Shahidi (Webby Advocate of the Year), Gladys Brown West (Webby Lifetime Achievement), Riz Ahmend (Webby Best Actor), Amorphous – Jimir Reece Davis (Webby Special Achievement), Celeste Barber (Webby Special Achievement), José Andrés (Webby Special Achievement), Among Us (Webby Breakout of the Year), and Stop AAPI Hate (Webby Social Movement of the Year).

IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Mitchell Baker; MOMA Senior Curator Paola Antonelli; Host of NPR’s Code Switch Shereen Marisol Meraji; R/GA Global Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe; Co-Inventor of the Internet Vint Cerf; DJ and Founder, Club Quarantine D-Nice; Co-host Desus & Mero on Showtime Desus Nice; SVP of Content at Twitch Michael Aragon; Twitter Senior Director, Product Design Richard Ting; and Founders of VERZUZ Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

ABOUT CANVAS United

Founded in 2004, CANVAS United has over 16 years of experience helping clients transform and amplify their brand’s online presence by designing and building exceptional digital experiences. Our diverse portfolio allows us to bring fresh thinking and new perspectives, giving clients an edge on their competitors. Our work is known for impeccable design craftsmanship and immersive interactions, while adhering to a user-centered experience. Throughout our years in service, we have won a multitude of accolades from the most recognized Internet awards institutions including The Webby Awards, Communication Arts, The FWA & awwwards and CSS Design Awards. While awards often validate our work, helping our clients grow is our primary purpose. Some of our most recognized clients have included Comcast, Crunch Fitness, Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Showtime, Epix, MTV, NBC, Credit Suisse, Marc Jacobs, Estee Lauder, Howard Hughes, Gramercy Park Hotel, The Beekman Hotel and The International Rescue Committee.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Apps and Software, Social, Podcasts, Games, and Virtual & Remotes. Established in 1996, this year’s Webby Awards received nearly 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include: WP Engine, Marketerhire, Slack, YouGov, BASIC, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, AIGA, Podcast Movement, Fast Company, and Social Media Week.

