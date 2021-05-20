Webscale Named SaaS/Cloud Security Winner at 2021 Global InfoSec Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, today announced that CloudEDGE Security has been named a winner in the “Editor's Choice in SaaS/Cloud Security” category at the 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards 2021 hosted by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.



The awards jury consisted of certified security professionals from the DHS (U.S. Department of Homeland Security), CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professionals), and CEH (Certified Ethical Hackers), who voted based on their independent review of the nominations.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Webscale is absolutely worthy of the Editor’s Choice in SaaS/Cloud Security Award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

“We’re thrilled to receive this highly contested cybersecurity award recommended by leading infosec experts around the globe,” said Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale. “Webscale is the only multi-cloud SaaS integrating the needs of modern commerce applications with cloud automation, and true 360-degree security at the origin and the edge. This win represents our continued investment in innovation, defined by the evolving needs of our loyal customers worldwide.”

CloudEDGE Security deploys Webscale’s award-winning security platform at the traffic edge, alongside the flexibility of the Webscale CloudEDGE CDN or third party CDNs and WAFs, and on top of fully hosted commerce clouds, headless or PWA deployments, and on-premise applications. A highly customizable and scalable solution, CloudEDGE Security uses software, automation and analytics to proactively identify and protect web applications from the front end through web traffic, malicious code, bots or from browsers executing scripts to steal sensitive information.

The award winners were honored at the virtual RSA Conference 2021 on May 17.

About Webscale

Webscale is the world’s only cloud platform for the successful delivery of modern commerce applications. Offering enterprise-grade security, predictive scalability and blazing-fast performance, the Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, management and maintenance of infrastructure. The platform supports omni channel use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, including headless, progressive web applications, self-hosted and fully hosted commerce clouds. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Watsco, Regal Cinemas and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.

