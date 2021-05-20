Veganic Plans to Bring its Aloe Vera Fruit Juices to America

PALM BEACH, FL, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aloe Vera is what makes Veganic’s 100 percent organic plant-based fruit juices special.



Aloe Vera -- the plant of immortality -- which dates back to ancient Egypt, has been used for centuries as a medicinal plant.

Veganic, a health and wellness company in Ireland, has now developed Aloe Vera fruit juices, which it plans to bring to America in 2021.

“We are bringing our organic and plant-based Aloe Vera With Apple juice to the United States,” said a spokesperson for the Dublin-based company. “Throughout the rest of the year, we plan to bring a range of exciting new organic Veganic products to America.”

Veganic’s Aloe Vera With Apple Juice contains 100 percent organic Aloe Vera pulp with no added water or artificial ingredients. Veganic Aloe Vera juices are pure organic beverages.

Healthline.com called Aloe Vera juice a “practical whole food supplement.” The online site for health information said people drink aloe vera juices for nutrition, hydration, constipation, clearer skin, heartburn, and other digestive issues.

“Aloe Vera fruit juices are also packed with nutrients, such as vitamin B, C, E, and folic acid,” the spokesperson from Veganic said.

Veganic also emphasizes that its Aloe Vera fruit juices are 100 percent organic.

Prevention.com offers 10 reasons for consumers to choose organic food, including:

Avoid chemicals

More nutrients

Better taste

Eco-friendly farming

“Veganic’s fruit juices are organic because we don’t know the long-term health issues caused by the chemicals used in traditional farming,” the spokesperson said. “Most of us have no idea what we are ingesting when we eat and drink conventionally-farmed food.”

Veganic does not spray its crops with chemicals or pesticides or feed them artificial fertilizers.

“Our Aloe Vera fruit juices have more nutrients and a refreshing taste because they are organic and plant-based,” the spokesperson said.

What separates Veganic fruit juices from competitors is its high-quality ingredients and its commitment to developing only 100 percent organic and plant-based beverages.

Veganic uses high-quality ingredients, including Aloe Vera which comes from organic crops in Andalusia, Spain.

“When you try our Aloe Vera With Apple fruit juice you experience a sweet taste with natural pulp from the Aloe Vera plant,” the spokesperson said.

Veganic fruit juices will be available in America in the coming months.

“American consumers will soon have a new healthy beverage with a great taste,” the spokesperson said.

For more information, visit veganic.io.

Attachment