Global Lifestyle Brand Executive Joins Ranger Ready Inc. Advisory Board

NORWALK, Conn., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Ready Inc., the parent company of Ranger Ready Repellents ®, a premium tick and insect repellent brand, has appointed Curt Holtz to its Advisory Board that provides guidance as the company expands across channels and geographies. Mr. Holtz has extensive experience as an outdoor apparel and footwear executive where digitally native lifestyle brands like Ranger Ready establish leadership.

In alignment with Ranger Ready’s mission, Mr. Holtz asserts that it’s imperative for strong brands to stand for something more than just sales. “I'm excited to join the Advisory Board of Ranger Ready, as it grows in the important personal protection space,” said Mr. Holtz. “Ranger Ready is passionate about preventing all of us from getting insect bites while enjoying the outdoors and doing so in a safe way. I look forward to helping guide their continued growth.”

“Curt’s experience in helping accelerate the growth of premium brands across multiple channels is especially important as Ranger Ready develops its direct-to-consumer and business-to-business platforms,” said Chris L. Fuentes, Founder & CEO of Ranger Ready Inc. “His ability to connect high growth with sound financial strategies is essential as the Company raises capital.”

Mr. Holtz joins Ranger Ready Inc. Advisory Board members Achim Daub, former President of Scent & Care for Symrise AG, a global innovator and supplier of premium scents; ecommerce pioneer, Peter Cobb, the co-founder of eBags.com and board member of Designer Brands, Inc.; and Mike Fitzsimmons, Principal, Portfolio Manager at Eminence Capital, LP, a global asset management firm.

About Ranger Ready Repellents®

Ranger Ready Repellents is a privately held business founded in 2016 with a mission to save lives from serious diseases caused by mosquitos, ticks, biting insects and, as of 2020, via human-to-human transmission. Premium products include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Body-Worn Repellents™️, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%™️ for clothing application, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer™️, 80% alcohol topical hand sanitizer. Ranger Ready is wholly owned by the PiC20 Group, LLC, a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT. Visit www.rangerready.com for more information.

