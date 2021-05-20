Global Wireless Testing Market to Generate $16.80 Billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wireless testing market generated $10.48 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $16.80 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in adoption of smart electronic appliances, advancement in wireless technologies, and increase in usage of smart devices drive the growth of the global wireless testing market. However, high cost and lack of skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in adoption of internet of things (IoT) technologies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (337+ Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11476

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of equipment used for wireless testing hindered due to lockdown imposed in many countries. Moreover, supply chain disruptions occurred.

Partial or complete discontinuity in operations in various application industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and energy & power reduced the demand for wireless testing. However, the demand is expected to grow during the post-lockdown.





The report offers detailed segmentation of the global wireless testing market based on offering, technology, application, and region.

Based on offering, the equipment segment held the highest market share, accounting for around three-fourths of the total share in 2020, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Wireless Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11476?reqfor=covid

Based on technology, the 4G/LTE segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around one-fourth of the global wireless testing market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11476

Leading players of the global wireless testing market analyzed in the research include SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, Anritsu Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co., DEKRA SE, TUV Rheinland, Intertek Group Plc., Electro Magnetic Test, Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., and EXFO Inc.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.