Global Pool Tables Market to Garner $291.6 Million by 2028: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pool tables market was pegged at $214.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $291.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Rise in infrastructure development projects and government initiatives, increase in demand for recreational activities, and popularity of indoor games drive the growth of the global pool tables market. However, high price of pool tables and initial cost of manufacturing of pool tables hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand from developing countries and rise of the e-commerce platforms are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

As several countries’ governemnt declared nationwide lockdown, the demand for indoor games and board games increased.

The prolonged lockdown resulted in disruption of the supply chain and shortage of raw material.

However, due to lockdown regulations, manufacturing of pool tables were halted.

The global pool tables market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end use, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the American pool table segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The global pool tables market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market growth. Moreover, the region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The global pool tables market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Beijing Xingpaiweiye Sports Goods Co. Ltd, American Heritage Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, Blatt Billiards, Imperial International, Gabriels Billiards, Olhausen Billiard Mfg. Inc., Legacy Billiards, Riley England and Valley Dynamo Inc.

