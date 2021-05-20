Questex’s World Tea Conference + Expo, June 28-30, Explores the Growing Popularity of Specialty Tea

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s World Tea Conference + Expo, the leading specialty tea event, will take place June 28-30, 2021 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The live and in-person program will feature more than 40 educational sessions and 40 speakers, welcoming attendees from the global tea industry and key vertical market segments. Registration and details are available at WorldTeaExpo.com (early-bird registration is open through June 14, 2021).



Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, Questex, said, “The World Tea Conference + Expo focuses on business-building strategies, new ways to increase sales and reach vertical markets, what’s next in tea, and the latest tea-related products and services. We’re excited to welcome everyone back to Las Vegas this year, and we look forward to engaging the specialty tea community in person, as we explore growing the industry together.”



Some of the leading organizations participating in the event include: Sri Lanka Tea Board, Finlays, Starbucks, Harney & Sons Fine Teas, Zojirushi America Corporation, Langkloof Honeybush, Firsd Tea, Asheville Tea Company, Admari, The Tea Smith, Nepal Tea, Wild Orchard Green Tea, Just Add Honey Tea Company, Urban Teahouse, Sips By, AlaEat, Almendra Americas LLC, Coreshtech Co., FORLIFE, Fuji Merchandise Corporation, Gourmet Kitchenworks (Bredemeijer USA), Haitea, NASA Corporation and Steeped Games, among many others.



Educational Highlights

For the conference program, World Tea Conference + Expo will feature six educational tracks, including: Culinary & Hospitality, Innovation & Technology, Issues & Trends, Marketing, Operations/Personnel and Product Knowledge. Highlights of topics include:

“From Tea Gardens to Grocery Stores – Bringing Specialty Teas to Retail Row” by Janis Grover, President, Grover Global Food



by Janis Grover, President, Grover Global Food “Tea and Tech: Is Technology the Answer for Transparency?” by Nishchal Banskota, Founder, Nepal Tea



by Nishchal Banskota, Founder, Nepal Tea “5 Critical Secrets to Cultivating a Successful Teahouse” by Kristy Jennings, Proprietor, Urban Teahouse



by Kristy Jennings, Proprietor, Urban Teahouse “The Secret Every Tea Seller Needs to Know to Sell to Millennials” by Staci Brinkman, Founder, Sips By

