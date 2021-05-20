Lauritz.com A/S – Notice to Bondholders – Carve-out sale

| Source: Lauritz.com A/S Lauritz.com A/S

Søborg, DENMARK

  

No. 2/2021

Copenhagen, 20 May 2021

 With reference to section 3.2 of the writte procedure approved on 28 April 2021, and the closing of the Carve-out sale of activities on 12 May 2021 below please find the information to be given to bondholders.

 

Date of payment04 June 2021
Record Date28 May 2021
Secured Parties Amount

SEK 18.338.274 Amortization Super Senior loan

SEK 1.863.078 Interest Super Senior loan

SEK 45.000.110 Amortization bond

SEK 16.715.250 Interest bond
M&A advisor feeSEK 10.000.000
Aggregate Nominal Amount, remaining after the application of proceeds from the Carve-out Sale

SEK 154.999.595

 

 Best regards

 

Lauritz.com A/S

Bengt Sundström

Chairman

 

For press enquiries please contact:
Mette Jessen  
E-mail press@lauritz.com

 

This information was submitted for publication at 17.00pm CEST on 20 May 2021.

 