Lauritz.com A/S – Notice to Bondholders – Carve-out sale

No. 2/2021

Copenhagen, 20 May 2021

With reference to section 3.2 of the writte procedure approved on 28 April 2021, and the closing of the Carve-out sale of activities on 12 May 2021 below please find the information to be given to bondholders.

Date of payment 04 June 2021 Record Date 28 May 2021 Secured Parties Amount



SEK 18.338.274 Amortization Super Senior loan



SEK 1.863.078 Interest Super Senior loan



SEK 45.000.110 Amortization bond



SEK 16.715.250 Interest bond M&A advisor fee SEK 10.000.000 Aggregate Nominal Amount, remaining after the application of proceeds from the Carve-out Sale



SEK 154.999.595

Best regards

Lauritz.com A/S

Bengt Sundström

Chairman

For press enquiries please contact:

Mette Jessen

E-mail press@lauritz.com

This information was submitted for publication at 17.00pm CEST on 20 May 2021.