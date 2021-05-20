Lauritz.com A/S – Notice to Bondholders – Carve-out sale

No. 2/2021
Copenhagen, 20 May 2021
With reference to section 3.2 of the writte procedure approved on 28 April 2021, and the closing of the Carve-out sale of activities on 12 May 2021 below please find the information to be given to bondholders.
|Date of payment
|04 June 2021
|Record Date
|28 May 2021
|Secured Parties Amount
|SEK 18.338.274 Amortization Super Senior loan
SEK 1.863.078 Interest Super Senior loan
SEK 45.000.110 Amortization bond
SEK 16.715.250 Interest bond
|M&A advisor fee
|SEK 10.000.000
|Aggregate Nominal Amount, remaining after the application of proceeds from the Carve-out Sale
SEK 154.999.595
Best regards
Lauritz.com A/S
Bengt Sundström
Chairman
For press enquiries please contact:
Mette Jessen
E-mail press@lauritz.com
This information was submitted for publication at 17.00pm CEST on 20 May 2021.