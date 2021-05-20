Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Ballerup, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 25/2021          May 20th, 2021
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities


Company announcement


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameConsolidated Holdings A/S
Senior management employee’s positionChairman of the Board
Relationship with member of senior management employeeConsolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transactionPurchase
Trading date20 May 2021
Market in which transaction was executedNasdaq Copenhagen
Number of securities traded1,451,611
Market value (DKK) of securities traded14,161,191.11


NameKarina Kirk Holding ApS
Senior management employee’s positionMember of the Board
Relationship with member of senior management employeeKarina Kirk Holding ApS is 100% owned by member of the Board, Karina Kirk
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transactionPurchase
Trading date19 May 2021
Market in which transaction was executedNasdaq Copenhagen
Number of securities traded25,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded247,000

Ib Kunøe                        Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board                Interim CEO & Corporate CFO



For further information, please contact:

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

