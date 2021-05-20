Tahi Manuka Honey -- Named Best Luxury Honey in the World -- Now Available on Walmart.com

PALM BEACH, FL, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tahi New Zealand, which Luxury Lifestyle Awards recently named the Best Luxury Honey in the world, is now available on Walmart.com.

“This is great news. Walmart.com is now carrying the “Best Luxury Honey” in the world,” says Suzan Craig, founder and director of Tahi honey in New Zealand. “And we are introducing to American consumers our 100 percent pure Manuka honey and lozenges on Walmart.com.”

Tahi Manuka Honey is a pure, potent, biodiversity-positive honey that has a delicious taste. The honey, which contains no added sugar or anything artificial, is made from the nectar of New Zealand’s native Manuka and wildflowers.

Honey has been used for centuries as a delicious treat and Manuka honey has been revered for its unique properties. Now, you can also reap all the benefits of Tahi honey in handy lozenge form. Tahi 100% Mānuka UMF 15+ Honey Lozenges can help soothe coughs, colds, and sore throats, as well as offering a natural energy boost. Recent research by Oxford University suggests that honey beats antibiotics and other over-the-counter medications for relieving coughs, sore throats, and colds.

“New Zealand is the home for 100 percent pure Manuka honey,” Craig said. “We have been popular around the world, but now we want to bring our Manuka honey brand to the United States.

Last year, Luxury Lifestyle Awards praised Tahi’s Manuka Honey UMF+ Collection for its “biodiversity-positive production processes and the company’s determined focus on sustainability, as well as its unique taste and texture profile -- rich and golden, smooth and creamy, sweet yet mild.”

Luxury Lifestyle Awards was touting two aspects of Tahi that make it unique and desirable to consumers.

“First, our Manuka honey tastes great,” Craig says. “But just as important is the way we set up our business model.”

Craig bought a rundown cattle farm in northern New Zealand in 2004 and restored it to its natural beauty and made it a nature sanctuary.

In addition to producing the best luxury Manuka honey in the world, Tahi is an award-winning, sustainability-led, and ecologically conscious nature sanctuary and eco-retreat based in Northland, New Zealand. 100% of the profits from every jar of Tahi honey go directly toward Tahi’s community, culture, and conservation projects.

Currently, Walmart carries several Tahi honey products, including the lozenges.

Tahi honey varieties available elsewhere, such as on OneLavi.com , include:

Tahi Manuka Multifloral Honey MGO 80+, 400gm, which has a sweet, smooth, and mildly tangy taste.

Tahi Manuka lozenges, which has a delicious soothing with a sweet yet slightly tangy taste. Tahi Manuka honey lozenges are 100 percent UMF™ 15+ Manuka honey with no added water, sugar, or anything artificial. Tahi lozenges are the only ones made from 100 percent honey and UMG 15+.

Tahi UMF 5+ 250gm Manuka honey, certified as authentic New Zealand Manuka honey, containing all the unique and natural properties that make Manuka honey popular worldwide.

Tahi Beelicious Honey (Bee) 250gm/400gm, which has a tasty blend that kids will love.

All of Tahi’s honey products are rated by Unique Manuka Factor (UMF) to put consumers at ease the Manuka honey they are buying is 100 percent pure. Manuka honey comes from bees that pollinate the native Manuka bush in New Zealand.

The difference between Manuka honey and other honey varieties is its high methylglyoxal concentration or major antibacterial component. Manuka honey, which has been used in traditional healing remedies in many cultures for centuries, contains high nutritional content and low-fat content.

“The next 12 months look promising for Tahi, as we launch our brand in America,” Craig says. “Visit us at tahinz.com to learn more about our honey and our mission.”

To purchase Tahi honey, visit Walmart.com.

