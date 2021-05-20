Capital Bank, N.A., Advancing Its Digital Closing Process for Home Loans

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank, N.A. , is advancing its high-tech human-touch approach with the introduction of an end-to-end digital mortgage application and e-closing experience for its customers of Capital Bank Home Loans. The Bank continues to invest in technology to ensure that the process of applying for a mortgage is smoother and more convenient than ever before, allowing applicants to start and complete their home loan journey from the comfort of their couch, their home office, or from their preferred mobile device regardless of where they are.



“We are always looking for new opportunities to provide value to our customers and ever more so in the pandemic,” explained Capital Bank CEO Edward Barry. “We’re continuing to push our investment in high tech to provide our home loan customers the ability to close remotely.”

One of those tools is an integrated solution that delivers an online, paperless initial eDisclosure and e-closing experience aligned with Capital Bank’s brand and customer-centric community banking philosophy. It supports Remote Online Notarization (RON) and includes a full library of electronic- or e-enabled documents allowing borrowers to sign their mortgage closing paperwork electronically from virtually anywhere.

Capital Bank is creating a start-to-finish digital mortgage experience that includes full support from a dedicated loan originator. Customers will be able to say goodbye to the confusion and chaos that often accompany mortgage closings. All of Capital Bank’s technology works on any device, and brings ease, order and time savings to the home loan process for customers.

“We’ve always combined advanced technology with superior human customer service. It’s our own special way of doing business,” said Barry. “Our forward-looking digital strategy really turns the electronic workarounds spurred by the pandemic into a long-term approach that makes everyday life easier, more efficient and more comfortable for customers. Why ‘return to normal’ when we can deliver a more optimal future using digital tools?”

About Capital Bank

Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at March 31st, 2021. The Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates branches in four locations in the greater Washington, D.C./Baltimore metro area. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capital Bancorp, which had assets of approximately $2.1 billion at March 31st, 2021; its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.”

