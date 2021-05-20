Hydromer Selected as Key Coatings Provider for Avinger’s Image-Guided PAD Therapeutic Devices

Concord, NC, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hydromer, Inc. (the “Company”) (HYDI:OTC) is proud to announce it has been selected as the key coatings and services partner for Avinger, Inc.’s intravascular image-guided, catheter-based systems for diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).



Avinger’s best-in class product lines that deploy Hydromer’s coatings include Pantheris®, the first ever image-guided atherectomy device; Ocelot, the first ever image-guided CTO crossing device; and the new Tigereye™ next generation image-guided CTO crossing device.

“Hydromer® is honored to provide our patented hydrophilic coatings and services for Avinger’s groundbreaking medical devices,” said Ravi Rangarajan, Hydromer’s VP of Sales & Marketing. “Our hydrophilic coatings play a key role enabling Avinger’s cutting-edge devices to go further, faster, and more accurately into the patient’s vasculature, while also reducing injury to the inside of patients’ arterial walls.”

“Hydromer’s hydrophilic coatings provide important advantage in our growing catheter-based image-guided treatments for PAD,” said Jeff Soinski, President and CEO of Avinger. “We appreciate the significant benefits that Hydromer’s proprietary hydrophilic coatings bring to our catheters and the long-standing partnership of the professionals at Hydromer in bringing this important technology to the market.”

About Hydromer®

Hydromer® is a leading global surface modification and coatings solutions provider. As a trusted partner to companies worldwide, our solutions add value to our clients’ products so that they can stand out in the marketplace. We are an innovation-driven, customer-centered organization with a focus on meeting our clients’ needs.

Hydromer, Inc.

800-287-5208

info@hydromer.com

Attachment