Live Cell Encapsulation Market Size to Reach USD 350 Million In 2028; Live cells are encased in protective capsules, sized of a headpin Says Reports and Data

New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing awareness about importance of encapsulated cells for managing target diseases and increasing advancements in technology are key factors surging market growth

Market size: USD 269 Million in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends: Rising incidences of target diseases

The global live cell encapsulation market size is expected to reach USD 350 million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 3.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising focus on developing novel drug delivery systems considering rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving global market revenue growth.

Technological developments in live cell encapsulation and its increasing usage to treat a variety of diseases are increasing its adoption in modern medicine. It is a mechanism that involves combining cells and introducing medications into the patient’s body. Live cells are encased in protective capsules, sized of a headpin. This capsule acts as a barrier against the immune system and allows blood and nutrients to circulate through and nourish the cells. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer, has increased demand for live cell encapsulation techniques. In addition, factors, such as increasing funding from public as well as private sectors to develop and launch novel products is boosting revenue growth of the live cell encapsulation market.

However, factors including high costs associated with product manufacturing, scarcity of raw materials with superior quality, and availability of better and cost-effective alternative therapies, are expected to limit revenue growth between 2021 and 2028.

Some key highlights in the report:

The simple dripping segment is expected to account for substantial revenue growth based on manufacturing techniques during the forecast period, which is attributable to increasing adoption of simple dripping techniques due to features such as simple and time-efficient techniques, product compatibility, and low particle size distribution.

Based on polymer type, the PAN-PVC segment is expected to account for fastest revenue growth over the forecast period owing to factors including enhanced permeability, biocompatibility, and high mechanical stability.

The drug delivery segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the global market based on application between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as increasing utilization of live cell encapsulation techniques in delivery and rising prevalence of target diseases.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR of 3.4% throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as improvement in healthcare facilities, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and availability of funds and grants for developing novel products and techniques in the region.

Europe is projected to account for substantial growth revenue during the forecast period due to factors such as rising geriatric population in the region ad increasing need for age-related treatments.





List of Top Key Players of Live Cell Encapsulation Market:

BioTime, Inc. (US)

Viacyte, Inc. (US)

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (Australia)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

BÜCHI Labortechnik AG (Germany)

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd (UK)

Sernova Corporation (Canada)

Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Gloriana Therapeutics (US)

Kadimastem (Israel)

Beta-O2 Technologies, Inc. (Israel)

Defymed (France)

Altucell, Inc. (US)

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global live cell encapsulation market based on Manufacturing Technique, Polymer Type, Application, and Region:

Based On Manufacturing Technique (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Simple Dripping

Electrostatic Dripping

Liquid Jet Break Up

Coaxial Airflow

Vibrating Jet

Jet Cutting

Rotating Disk Atomization

Based On Polymer Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Alginate

HEMA-MMA

Chitosan

Siliceous Encapsulates

Cellulose Sulfate

PAN-PVC

Other Polymers

Based On Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Drug Delivery

Regenerative medicine

Cell Transplantation

Probiotics

Research

Based On Region: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA





