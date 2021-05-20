Boris Davidoff PhD Appointed Executive VP of Viper Networks, Inc.

TROY, Mich., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (Pink Sheets: VPER), an emerging international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce the appointment of Boris Davidoff, Ph.D. as the company’s Executive VP and the Head of International Business Development. In addition, Dr. Davidoff will be a member of the board.



Dr. Davidoff has extensive experience in business development and modeling in AI and financial engineering. Dr. Davidoff is the CEO of the "Prospective Technology Solutions, Inc." and managing partner for "Davidoff Guthart Fund, LLC" & "Prospective Technology Solutions Fund LLC".

Based in New York, New York, Dr. Davidoff expertise in leading the full execution of new product development, deep passion for designing, crafting, and commercializing innovative products that drive organizational growth will be great asset to our company.



ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS



Viper Networks, Inc., with its product Apollo Smart Lights, is a manufacturer and distributor of highly-efficient LED lighting to provide superior turnkey LED lighting solutions for metropolitan areas. By combining LED Lighting, GSM, Sensors, Infrared and Video into a single design; Apollo Smart Lights' proprietary line of wireless products can be applied to existing infrastructure through streamlined system integration for a full selection of intelligent LED lighting solutions worldwide.



