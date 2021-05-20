Peptide Synthesis Market Size To Reach USD 516.75 Million in 2028; Owing to increased investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as increased R&D activities in countries, Says Reports and Data

New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 315 Million in 2020 Market Growth – 6.4% Market Trends – Expanding pharmaceutical industry and R&D investment

The global peptide synthesis market size is expected to reach USD 516.75 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, rise in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and development of advanced technological peptide synthesizers.



Peptides are selective and efficacious signalling molecules that bind to specific cell surface receptors, such as G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) or ion channels, where they trigger intracellular effects. Given their excellent pharmacological profile and intrinsic properties, peptides represent an advantageous starting point for the design of novel therapeutics. Their specificity has been known to translate into excellent safety, tolerability, and efficacy profiles in humans.

When compared to protein-based biopharmaceuticals, peptide therapeutics have a lower processing complexity and as a result, lower production costs, which are closer to those of small molecules.

A variety of peptide technologies have emerged in addition to traditional peptide design that represent growth opportunities for market players and future growth prospective of the peptide synthesis market. Multifunctional and cell penetrating peptides, peptide drug conjugates, and inventions based on alternate routes of administration are among them.

Range of application for peptides has expanded over the last decade, from medicine and biotechnology to therapeutic peptide science. Peptide application is also undergoing a revival for commercial purposes, which is propelling growth of the peptide synthesis market. For example, AbbVie's peptide-based drug Lupron, which is used to treat prostate cancer and other conditions, had global sales of more than USD 752 million in 2020. In addition, Sanofi's Lantus surpassed USD 7 billion in revenue in 2017. There are currently more than 80 FDA-approved peptide medicines on the market, and this number is expected to rise dramatically, with approximately 140 peptide drugs in clinical trials and more than 500 therapeutic peptides in preclinical production.

However, current peptide synthesis is largely based on legacy technologies that employ vast quantities of highly volatile reagents and solvents with little attention paid to green chemistry and engineering. Lower efficiency, expensive biocatalysts, and a lack of validation protocols are some disadvantages of this technology, which have made it difficult to produce peptides using enzymatic methods.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In 2020, reagents segment accounted for largest share among other product segments in the peptide synthesis market.

The solid-phase synthesis is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2020, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment accounted for largest revenue share owing to increasing number of R&D projects in genomics, molecular biology, and related fields.

North America registered the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to robust presence of major market players, increased availability of peptide synthesis technologies, as well as increasing focus on producing peptide-based drugs on a commercial scale.

The peptide synthesis market in APAC is expected to continue to register the fastest revenue growth rate, owing to increased investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as increased R&D activities in countries in the region.

Some major players in the global peptide synthesis market include Genscript Biotech, Merck KGaA, Aapptec, Bachem Holdings, Anaspec, Biotage, CEM Corporation, Gyros Protein Technologies, Advanced Chemtech, and NEP (New England Peptide).

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global peptide synthesis market on the basis of product, technology, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Reagents

Equipment

Peptide Synthesizers

Chromatography Equipment

Lyophilizers

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Solid-phase Peptide Synthesis

Liquid-phase Peptide Synthesis

Hybrid & Recombinant Technology

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



