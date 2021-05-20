Elis: Combined shareholders’ meeting of May 20, 2021

English French

Combined shareholders’ meeting of May 20, 2021

Saint Cloud, May 20, 2021

In accordance with the prolongation of the state of health emergency, linked to Covid-19 and in view of the administrative measures imposed in this regard, the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Elis, chaired by Thierry Morin, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in the presence of the members of the Management Board, was held behind closed doors without the physical presence of shareholders on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the registered office of the Company, 5, boulevard Louis Loucheur, 92210Saint-Cloud, with simultaneous webcast. The quorum was 74,31 % and the shareholders approved all the resolutions put to the vote. The entire vote took place remotely prior to the meeting.

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved the 2020 financial statements.

The Shareholders approved the renewal of Mrs. Florence Noblot, Joy Verlé and Anne-Laure Commault as Supervisory Board members, each for a term of four years, i.e., expiring at the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting to be called to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The Supervisory Board of Elis now counts eleven members, of whom six are independent, 6 are women and 2 are employees’ representatives. Composition of the Board offers complementary experiences and reflects the diversity policy pursued by the Group.

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved the revaluation of the annual envelope of compensation allocated to members of the Supervisory Board to an amount of € 800,000 (instead of € 600,000).

The Shareholders also approved the compensation policy of the Company’s executive officers for 2020 (i.e. the President and members of the Management Board) as amended in the context of the Covid-19, the compensation policy of the Company’s executive officers for 2021 (i.e. the President and members of the Management Board and the President and members of the Supervisory Board), the information referred to in Article L.22-10-9 of the French commercial Code in respect of the ex-post vote on the compensation of all corporate officers and approved the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded for the financial year of 2020 to the members of the Management Board and the President of the Supervisory Board, in accordance with Article L.22-10-34 of the French commercial Code.

The Shareholders approved the renewal of the authorization granted to the Management Board with regard to share buy backs.

The shareholders also adopted the renewal of delegation to increase the share capital reserved for employees of the Company’s foreign subsidiaries, as well as the delegation of authority to reduce the share capital by cancellation of treasury share.

The results of voting on all resolutions submitted to Shareholders will be available soon on the Company’s website: at https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information under “Shareholders Meetings.”

