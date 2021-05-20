Corcoran Global Living Goes “All In” with Expansion into Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, NV, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognized as one of the fastest growing real estate brokerages in 2020 by multiple national real estate trade groups, Corcoran Global Living is excited to announce the organization’s recent expansion to service the destination community of Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Opening in Las Vegas was a natural progression for us as we represent clientele across some of the most in-demand destination communities of the western United States,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “Our recognition and growth achievements are a direct reflection of the unified vision and talent of our associates, staff, and leadership in support of making a positive difference in the communities in which we live.”

With the appeal of a high-end, luxury boutique and the power to maximize exposure to service all levels of the diverse Las Vegas community, Corcoran Global Living has opened its initial office location at the coveted One Summerlin building.

With its entry into the community, Corcoran Global Living is going “all in” with investments and support to establish its foundation of growth and development throughout Las Vegas. The company is adding jobs in the local market in support positions for the brokerage operations, mortgage, and title services for its western U.S. operations, which will be based in Las Vegas. In addition, the company is proud to welcome the well-recognized Las Vegas real estate community leaders Billy O’Keefe, Don Kuhl, and Jamie Kiger.

“The high-end Las Vegas market was ready for a new player to elevate the consumer experience,” commented Billy O’Keefe, Equity Partner, District Office Manager and Broker of Record for the One Summerlin location of Corcoran Global Living. “When we first started talking with Michael about the possibility of affiliating with Corcoran Global Living, we knew right away that this would be a different level of culture, service, and image we could bring to the community.”

“Las Vegas consumers deserve more, particularly within the luxury demographic of Las Vegas,” stated Don Kuhl, Equity Partner and Luxury Services Specialist for Corcoran Global Living. “Referrals among luxury services clientele become an effective means for disposition of estate properties, and Corcoran Global Living effectively represents many of the most desired communities and bespoke clientele of North America.”

Recognized for this specialization of the high-end demographic, Corcoran Global Living was recently invited to become the exclusive Board of Regents member of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate for Las Vegas. An exclusive network of the world’s most elite luxury real estate professionals, each Regent represents a defined territory, serving as a leading authority in their designated region. In addition to the Las Vegas market, Corcoran Global Living is also the select Board of Regents representative in San Francisco and East Bay Area, Silicon Valley, Marin, Sonoma, Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino Counties, as well as the coastal communities from Manhattan Beach to Long Beach in Los Angeles County.

“There’s no place I’d rather be,” stated Jamie Kiger, Equity Partner and Luxury Services Specialist for Corcoran Global Living. “The level of marketing and technology services we now have access to in support of our clients is unparalleled in the Las Vegas community. We could not be more excited to share in this elevated opportunity of growth in Las Vegas.”

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 48 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California, and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with more than 1,700 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of $6.4 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities in which associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for exponential expansion to service clients in additional markets and communities throughout the United States. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

