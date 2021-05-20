PandoLogic Inc. Acquires Conversational AI Recruiting Provider Wade & Wendy

NEW YORK and HERZLIYA, Israel, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandoLogic, the world's leading provider of programmatic recruitment advertising, today announced its acquisition of conversational AI recruiting provider Wade & Wendy. The action positions PandoLogic as the only programmatic advertising provider that can define a quality applicant without the inherent bias that results from human intervention.



The acquisition will accelerate the adoption of programmatic job advertising as a best practice by combining PandoLogic's world-class performance with Wade & Wendy's AI power for candidate engagement and qualification to ensure delivery of the highest possible volume of only the most qualified applicants.

PandoLogic President and CEO Terry Baker said, "This acquisition reinforces our position as the most technologically advanced provider of AI-enabled recruitment automation software. We're delighted to welcome the Wade & Wendy team to PandoLogic and look forward to our great work together."

PandoLogic's primary offering is pandoIQ, a programmatic job advertising platform. PandoIQ automates and optimizes job ad placements to help companies meet hiring needs by predicting optimal yields for recruitment advertising budgets. Making more than 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ eliminates inefficiencies and waste by reaching the right candidates for the right price on the right sites at the right time.

Adding Wade & Wendy's conversational AI to pandoIQ will deliver a more personalized application and candidate experience. Not only does Wade & Wendy automate the arduous process of scheduling candidate interviews, but it also intelligently transacts time-consuming tasks such as sourcing and screening.

Drew Austin, CEO and founder of Wade & Wendy, shared, "We entertained multiple offers and chose PandoLogic given our strong cultural fit and solid foundation from which to drive future growth. As hiring rebounds sharply, it's the perfect time for our companies to come together."

Baker added, "As organizations shift more to remote and hybrid workplaces and diversity hiring escalates in importance, our digital-first, one source of truth approach ensures productive collaboration across teams. Our Hire Intelligence approach just got smarter with Wade & Wendy's AI-enabled contextual engagement for sourcing qualified candidates, and PandoLogic's strong strategic alignment with Wade & Wendy will give our mutual clients the best of both organizations under the PandoLogic brand."

Madeline Laurano, founder of Aptitude Research, said, "We're entering one of the hottest job markets in over a decade, making the need to recruit intelligently and hire quickly crucial to organizational viability. Both PandoLogic and Wade & Wendy have consistently demonstrated their ability to drive measurable results for hiring companies and exemplary experiences for job candidates."

Effective immediately, customers will be able to purchase Wade & Wendy and PandoLogic products independently or as a bundled offering. Other terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About Wade & Wendy

Wade & Wendy is an on-demand recruitment automation platform that increases recruiters' bandwidth to make for a better - and more human - candidate experience. Their AI recruiter platform automates task-driven recruitment processes: sourcing, screening and recommending qualified & interested candidates.

Founded in 2015, Wade & Wendy has raised $11.5M of funding from investors, including ff Venture Capital, Jazz Venture Partners, Indicator Ventures, Slack and the Randstad Innovation Fund.

About PandoLogic

PandoLogic is the leading programmatic job advertising and vendor management platform in North America. Referred to as the "best-kept secret in HR," its programmatic job advertising platform, pandoIQ, automates and optimizes job ad placements to help companies meet hiring needs while maximizing recruitment ad spend. Evaluating 100T job data points and making 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ eliminates inefficiencies and waste by reaching the right candidates on the right sites at the right time for the right price via a single performance-based platform.

One vendor, one source of truth, better results. Learn more at pandologic.com.