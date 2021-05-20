



ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Further to the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") on May 18, 2021, to appoint Jane Lute as a Director of the Company with effect from May 19, 2021, the following information is disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Jane is a non-executive director of Marsh & McLennan and Union Pacific Corporation, respectively. From 2018 to 2021, Jane was a Non-executive Director of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.

There is no information to disclose pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (6) inclusive for Jane Lute.

May 20, 2021

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



