Kvika banki hf. has today concluded sale of unsecured bonds in the amount of ISK 2,180,000,000 in a new series KVB 21 02. The bonds are inflation-indexed, with tenor of six years and pay annual 1% fixed interests.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland next week.

For further information please contact Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury, tel: +354 540 3200