OnMi Dietary Supplements offer 100 Percent Vitamins and Minerals With Zero Percent Sugar and Filler Ingredients

PALM BEACH, FL, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inactive ingredients may make up more than three-fourths of your supplement tablets, pills, or capsules.

Not so with OnMi vitamin patches for wellness, which promises 100 percent vitamins and minerals with no filler ingredients.

“We realized consumers were taking their daily dietary supplements and getting 75 percent filler ingredients, some of which can be harmful, and only 25 percent worth of vitamins and minerals,” said Ryan McFarlane, COO of OnMi, a Miami-based health and wellness company. “Manufacturers of pills and capsules have to add these ingredients because of the machines they use to make the pills.”

McFarlane said OnMi solved this potential health hazard by developing an innovative transdermal patch you put on your upper arm, wrist or thigh every morning.

“OnMi gives you 100 percent vitamins and botanicals with zero percent filler ingredients,” McFarlane said. “We found a way to give you the vitamins and minerals you need without sugar or any potentially harmful additives.”

By using OnMi, McFarlane said consumers receive 100 percent of the vitamins and botanicals they want and need because they don’t have to pass through the stomach where gastric acids can dilute the effectiveness of the supplement.

“OnMi patches make more of the vitamins and botanicals available to you,” he added.

McFarlane said many consumers love OnMi because they don’t have to swallow pills or tablets.

“People are surprised to learn that 40 percent of Americans have trouble swallowing pills ,” McFarlane said.

OnMi, which is launching its product line in the United States, developed supplements that fit everyone’s needs:

Vitamin: This patch is an easy way to get your daily essential vitamins, with no fillers or sugar.

Crave-Less: This patch helps you say no to cravings with focus and energy.

Relax: This patch promotes relaxation and helps you manage everyday stress.

Energy: This power-up patch provides sustainable energy with a boost of antioxidants.

Healthy Weight: This patch supports healthy weight maintenance along with a balanced diet and exercise.

Hangover: Boost your body's ability to bounce back by replenishing essential vitamins plus guarana.

Sleep: This patch supports healthy sleep cycles and promotes quality rest.

OnMi products, which only contain plant-based ingredients and vitamins, are also Non-GMO, Hypoallergenic, Paraben Free, Dye Free, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free, and Latex Free.

“OnMi supplements provide an easy and effective way to take your daily vitamins without also ingesting unnecessary ingredients,” McFarlane said. “OnMi also is a fun, easy, and effective method to take your supplements every day.”

For more information, visit onmipatch.com.

Attachments