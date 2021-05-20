Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)

20 May 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 20 May 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 471,138 Ordinary shares at a price of 93.4p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 133,039,178 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 3935 3803