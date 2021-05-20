Cicadas, Babies and Pizza, Oh My!

Cincinnati, Ohio, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappy Tomato Pizza is a family favorite pizzeria that offers award-winning sauce and specialty pizzas and is home to The BEAST (the gargantuan size party pizza). With 45 corporate and franchisee locations across Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and New Mexico, Snappy Tomato Pizza is one of the food service industry’s fastest growing restaurant chains. Snappy Tomato Pizza is partnering with The Christ Hospital Health Network to commemorate the arrival of the Brood X cicadas and celebrate the babies born during the month of May – sharing in the buzz. Babies born in The Christ Hospital Health Network in May will receive a limited-edition onesie, adorned with cicadas galore and the phrase “all the buzz!” Parents will also be treated to a complimentary Snappy Tomato Pizza and some Snappy swag.

FUN FACT: Cicadas aren’t the only ones making music every seventeen years. Snappy Tomato Pizza is also re-releasing that catchy Snappy Cicada Pizza jingle. Snappy Tomato Pizza has never actually made a cicada pizza but it is fun to sing about.

“We dusted off the old seven inch, 45 rpm from 34 years ago and had it digitized for today’s play. The song sounds as fun today as it did the first time I heard it. Now after listening to it again and again, I have to try and get that rhythm out of my head,” stated Andy Ritter, Director of Marketing for Snappy Tomato Pizza. “We are excited to gift the newbies born at The Christ Hospital a one-of-a-kind cicada onesie to help remember their coinciding arrival with the cicadas of 2021.”

Once the cicadas officially arrive in the tristate area, they will begin adorning our newborns with these fun cicada onesies. The Christ Hospital Birthing Centers at Mount Auburn and Liberty Township will be distributing 200 colorful cicada onesies along with goodie bags that include vouchers for a free Snappy Tomato Pizza and a frameable welcome card. Families at The Christ Hospital Health Network will be encouraged to share photos of their newborns decked out in their limited-edition cicada onesies.

“One of our goals at The Christ Hospital is to help make the time of a baby’s birth as special as possible. The flagship of this ‘surprise and delight’ approach is our onesie program where each month we give away limited-edition onesies inspired by a holiday or special world or community event,” said Leanne Olshavsky, MD, Medical Director of Women’s Health for The Christ Hospital Health Network. “We love partnering with beloved Cincinnati franchises for these onesies and who better to team up with for our ‘All the Buzz’ celebration than Snappy Tomato Pizza! The adorability factor of these onesies and newborns will certainly give us all something other than cicadas to buzz about!”

Snappy Tomato Pizza and The Christ Hospital Health Network will also be running a Facebook contest encouraging tristate residents to share what they really think about the return of the Brood X cicadas using only GIFS. The social media contest will run through the end of May. Two winners will be randomly selected to win a Snappy Cicada Pizza t-shirt and Snappy Bucks for a free pizza pie. One grand prize winner will be chosen to win the cicada shirt, a free Snappy Tomato Pizza and the revolutionary Bug Screen Pod from Under the Weather to help protect them from the cicadas. Follow The Christ Hospital Health Network and Snappy Tomato Pizza on Facebook @TheChristHospitalHealthNetwork and @SnappyTomatoPizza and post your cicada GIFs.

Snappy Tomato Pizza and The Christ Hospital Health Network want to welcome all of the newborn babies and Brood X cicadas to the Cincinnati region.

Video: Snappy Cicada Pizza Video: https://youtu.be/p86ch6qVfHU

Snappy Tomato Pizza was founded in 1978 in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, as a single independent pizza operation. Today, Snappy Tomato Pizza has grown to over 45 locations across five states: Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and New Mexico. What started as an all-in bet at a horse race track in Kentucky on a horse named Snappy Tomato is now a beloved casual family restaurant and one of the most sought-after franchise opportunities nationwide. Signature menu items include the complete line of The Beast Pizzas, the Snapperoni Pizza, the Ranch Pizza and the Loaded Potato Pizza, in addition to delectable wings, salads, hoagies and calzones. Snappy Tomato Pizza is famous for their always fresh ingredients, secret recipe award-winning sauce, the unique line of Beast Pizzas, the ever-memorable Snappy Tomato logo and for this year the Snappy Cicada Pizza too.

The Christ Hospital Health Network is an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn with a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of offices conveniently located throughout the region. More than 1,300 talented physicians and more than 6,000 dedicated team members support the Network. Its mission is to improve the health of the community and to create patient value by providing exceptional outcomes and the finest experiences, all in an affordable way. The Network has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the #1 hospital in the Cincinnati region and awarded Healthgrades “America’s 50 Best Hospitals” for being in the top 1% in the nation for providing the highest clinical quality year over year. It is also a Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award recipient, which recognizes top-performing healthcare organizations that achieve the 95th percentile or above of performance in patient experience. The Christ Hospital is among a select number of hospitals in the nation to be awarded Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. For more than 130 years, The Christ Hospital has provided compassionate care to those it serves.

