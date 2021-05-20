Whey is the Best Protein and Irish Whey Leads the Pack

PALM BEACH, FL, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athletes and exercise buffs in America know that whey is a great source of protein because it is easy to digest and it contains all of the essential amino acids.

Now, in the coming months, they will learn that Irish Whey from FLEXI Nutrition is the leader of protein supplements.

“You cannot find better whey than Irish Whey from FLEXI NUTRITION,” said Shane Kennedy, CEO and founder of FLEXI NUTRITION. “There is no comparison, Hands down, our Irish Whey is the best on the market.”

Since Ireland is world-renowned for its high-quality, non-GMO dairy industry, Kennedy decided to develop a high-quality whey protein made from free-range, grass-fed cow.

“Ireland’s dairy industry ensures that we use the highest quality raw ingredients,” Kennedy said. “We created an easy to digest and tasty whey protein with zero-added sugar and macros not found in our competitors.

“FLEXI NUTRITION believes in leading the way. Since we were founded in 2000, many have tried to imitate us, but no one has duplicated our quality formulas,” he said.

Now, Kennedy is launching his most popular supplements in America. Earlier this year, FLEXI NUTRITION’s representatives promoted its product line to buyers from large and small retail chains who attended ECRM’s “Healthy Living, Vitamins & Nutrition Program.”

FLEXI NUTRITION’S dietary supplements making their U.S. debut this year include:

IRISH WHEY is manufactured from sustainably farmed, Irish Grass-Fed, and Free-Range Whey Protein, which is also Gluten and GMO-Free. IRISH WHEY provides the perfect balance of essential and non-essential Amino Acids including a high concentration of Branch Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs). It is the perfect nutritional component to complement your muscle growth, fat loss, or fitness program. Great taste and mixability.

FURY Extreme Pre-Workout Shot is a Sugar-Free grab-and-go product that targets improved mental and cognitive function for high performance during intense workouts. Ingredients include high caffeine content, L-Tyrosine, Beta-Alanine, B-Vitamins, Citrulline Malate, and Arginine. No mixing is required. Three great flavors.

FURY Ultimate Pre-Workout Energizer is the most powerful, most effective, and most advanced pre-workout catalyst on the market. It delivers prolonged explosive energy and intense focus without the crash associated with other pre-trainers. Ingredients include high caffeine content, L-Tyrosine, Beta-Alanine, B-Vitamins, Citrulline Malate, and Arginine. Great taste and mixability.

Kennedy said FLEXI NUTRITION dietary supplements are for people who want to burn fat, build muscle, or just live healthier lives.

“Whether you want to boost athletic performance, build muscles, or get healthy, FLEXI NUTRITION dietary supplements can help,” he added.

All the products are manufactured in an Informed Sports Certified Facility, which guarantees that the supplements have been tested for banned substances by the world-class sports and anti-doping laboratory, LGC.

FLEXI NUTRITION also uses sustainable manufacturing techniques for its Irish Whey Protein, while Fury and Fury Shot are vegan-friendly products. The company uses bio-degradable packaging for its Fury Shot.

For more information, please visit FLEXI NUTRITION online.

