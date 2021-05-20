SBA Launches “Getting Back on Track: Help Is Here” Webinar Series to Help America’s Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs

Washington, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the non-profit Public Private Strategies Institute will launch a new regional webinar series, “Getting Back on Track: Help is Here,” to provide Main Street entrepreneurs with the information and resources they need to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The educational webinars will feature speakers from The White House, the SBA, Members of Congress, and small business leaders, and will provide updates on the American Rescue Plan.

“The 'Getting Back on Track: Help is Here' webinar series is an important outreach effort to help small businesses recover, rebuild and gain resiliency,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “Small businesses are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel as marketplaces and main streets reopen thanks to strong vaccination rates. We are empowering small businesses to reopen fully and safely by connecting them with helpful resources and tools, including the Biden-Administration's tax credits that cover paid time-off for employees getting vaccinated. We all must double down on our efforts to help our beloved small businesses survive and get our economy back on track.”

“This webinar series is designed to reach the hardest-hit small business owners across the country with regionally focused conversations connecting them to local resources and to give them the steps they need to build back better,” said Rhett Buttle, Public Private Strategies Institute senior advisor. “The program will focus on three key areas: economic recovery and access to capital options, digital tools, and resources to allow small business owners to be vaccine leaders with their employees and communities.”

The new series builds on a successful national webinar series hosted by the SBA and Public Private Strategies Institute, highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s action to create additional access to the Paycheck Protection Program for America’s smallest businesses. That webinar series provided resources and information to more than 80,000 small business owners across the country.

To join one of the regional webinars in this series and learn more about programs that will help small businesses get back on track, register at Getting Back on Track: Help is Here!



Schedule



Thursday, May 20, 2021 – 4 p.m. EDT: Region 4 Serving - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee

Thursday, May 27, 2021 -2 p.m. EDT: Serving - Community Organizations and Groups

Thursday, June 3, 2021 - 2 p.m. EDT: Region 5 Serving - Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin

Thursday, June 17, 2021 - 2 p.m. EDT: Region 9 Serving - Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, and Nevada

Thursday, June 24, 2021 - 2 p.m. EDT: Region 6 Serving - Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas

Thursday, July 8, 2021 - 2 p.m. EDT: Region 1 Serving - Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont

Thursday, July 15, 2021 – 2 p.m. EDT: Region 7 Serving - Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, and Region 10 Serving - Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington

Thursday, July 22, 2021 – 2 p.m. EDT: Region 2 Serving - New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and The U.S. Virgin Islands

Thursday, July 29, 2021 - 2 p.m. EDT: Region 8 Serving - Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming

Thursday, August 5, 2021 - 2 p.m. EDT: Region 3 Serving - Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, DC, and West Virginia

###

Disclaimer

Cosponsorship Authorization # 21-0501-14: The SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration