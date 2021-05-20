Tuya Smart Partners with ioXt Alliance to Launch its Certified Components Program

SANTA CLARA, CA, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT development platform, and the ioXt Alliance, the global standard of IoT security, today announced the launch of a new Certified Components Program to enhance IoT security for connected components on the Tuya platform. Following the announcement that Tuya certified its Wi-Fi module with the Alliance late last year, this new program will allow the over 3,000 companies on Tuya’s platform to utilize certified modules to take advantage of a fast path to ioXt certification for more secure IoT components within the Tuya ecosystem.

Tuya provides manufacturers, brands, OEMs, and retail chains with cloud, connectivity, and mobile application services that transform products into smart devices and systems, and has smart-enabled more than 310,000 device SKUs worldwide across hundreds of product categories. Securing these types of devices is especially critical because if not properly secured, smart component manufacturers could potentially leave their customers vulnerable to a breach and force them to navigate the many challenges of a cyber-attack.

With this new program, Tuya and the ioXt Alliance will work with leading manufacturers and retail buyers to enhance the security of their products and services through testable, scalable security standards for their specific product category. Additionally, the Certified Components Program will also keep Tuya’s stakeholders abreast of any regulatory changes or vulnerabilities reported by the Alliance’s security researchers, so that companies can keep the hundreds of thousands of products using their platform secure and compliant with the regulations before they become available for purchase, providing essential protection and transparency to all end-users.

“We’re looking forward to expanding our partnership with Tuya with our new Certified Components Program so we can provide an easier pathway for more connected components to be certified,” said Brad Ree, CTO of the ioXt Alliance. “Tuya has a great global developer community and an impressive number of global manufacturers who use their platform to transform products into IoT devices, and this partnership will enable them to create more secure products for all end-users. We are also thrilled to have them as one of the founding members of the ioXt Asia Alliance officially launching later this year.”

Focused on security, upgradability, and transparency, the ioXt Certification Program evaluates a device against each of the eight ioXt pledge principles with clear guidelines for quantifying the appropriate level of security needed for a specific device within a product category. Evaluations against the ioXt Pledge are done via manufacturer attestation or through the ioXt Alliance Authorized Labs which include Bureau Veritas - 7layers, Brightsight, DEKRA, NowSecure, Onward Security, and NCC Group. Each has a deep history in compliance and security testing expertise at a global scale, are well-versed in the definition of the ioXt Alliance security standards, and provide the third-party validation of device test results that ensure all devices are cybersafe. Devices then receive the ioXt SmartCert after meeting or exceeding the requirements in its designated product category.

“We’re very excited to expand our partnership with the ioXt Alliance. Delivering increased consumer confidence in smart products is a goal for both of us,” said Fritz Werder, General Manager of North America for Tuya Smart. “We take device security very seriously. Through our comprehensive and structured approach to device security, we adhere to the most stringent standards and by certifying our modules with the ioXt Alliance and enabling easier security certification for our customers, we believe it will help drive adoption of smart products in the market, which is a win for our partners, our customers, and most importantly, end users.”

If you’re interested in participating in the program, visit the ioXt Alliance’s website here. To learn more about Tuya’s approach to device security, visit Tuya’s website here.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a leading global IoT Cloud Platform with a unique, all-in-one offering of cloud + connectivity + app that makes it easy and affordable for brands, retailers, and OEMs to make their products smart. Tuya’s platform has smart-enabled more than 310,000 device SKUs in hundreds of categories worldwide, serving over 324,000 developers globally. Tuya is internationally operated with headquarters in the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, Colombia, and China. tuya.com

About the ioXt Alliance

The ioXt Alliance is the Global Standard for IoT Security. Backed by the biggest names in technology and device manufacturing, including Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, Comcast and more, the ioXt Alliance is the only industry-led, global IoT device security and certification program in the world. Devices with the ioXt SmartCert gives consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world.

