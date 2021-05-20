Executive Order on Cybersecurity, Ransomware Headline CISO Gathering in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, representing the largest cybersecurity community in North America, continues its industry-leading live Virtual Summits in Northern California next week.



The 2021 Northern California Virtual Cybersecurity Summit provides senior executives in the area education regarding new solutions, as well as the latest updates and challenges in the industry. Leaders from law enforcement agencies team with Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from the private sector at the virtual summit this Tuesday, May 25.

Highlighting this summit is a keynote session from Richard Stiennon, the Chief Research Analyst for IT-Harvest. Calling upon his 26 years of industry experience, he’ll be addressing the Northern California audience shortly before the release date of the Security Yearbook 2021 that he penned.

“The cybersecurity industry has had the spotlight this year, and now more than ever, IT leaders need to come together to build winning strategies,” Stiennon said. “In the wake of the latest Executive Order calling for improved cybersecurity protocols at all levels of government, it’s vital to develop best practices and to ensure that our industry is moving in the right direction.”

To further these topics, the Summit will also host an exclusive panel discussion, featuring agents from the various segments within the Department of Homeland Security sharing how their agencies provide education, prevention and remediation for cyberattacks of all flavors.

The Summit will also feature live virtual exhibits and informative presentations from cybersecurity solution providers, as well as live, topical expert panels fielded by leading subject-matter experts. At the Summit, industry experts will dive into topics around user-centered security, the benefits of having a risk balance sheet, defense-in-depth, artificial intelligence and machine learning in cybersecurity, and the key trends on which Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) should most concern themselves through the rest of the year.

The Virtual Summit will also feature a live, interactive panel discussion, with some of the top security leaders from organizations throughout the region:

Phil Cox — VP, Security & Compliance, Coupa Software

Jason Loomis — CISO, MINDBODY

Jay Gonzales — Chief Security Officer, Samsung Semiconductor

Bryan Hurd — VP/CISO, Aon Cyber Solutions

Lee Whiteley — Director of Compliance & Security Operations, 6Connex



Attendees will ask questions and interact online with the CISOs, as well as each other and the organizations who will feature their solutions at the event. Featured solutions providers at this summit include Cisco, Attivo Networks, Pure Storage, Proofpoint and many more.

The Summit will take place on May 25 starting at 8:00 a.m. PT. Registration is free for qualified professionals, who can also obtain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for participation.

More information can be found at dataconnectors.com/norcal.

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors (dataconnectors.com) has facilitated collaboration between senior cybersecurity professionals, government/law enforcement agencies, industry luminaries, and solution providers. Today, the community comprises over 650,000 members and 250 active vendor partners across North America. Members enjoy informative education, networking and support via our award-winning Virtual Summits, live conferences, Web Briefings, and regular communications.

Note to reporters: If you wish to attend these sessions at no charge, please contact Michael Hiskey, Chief Strategy Officer, at +1.636.778.9495, or info@dataconnectors.com.