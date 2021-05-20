Walmart.com Now Carries PURE Energy Drink: Crystal Clear and Different!

PALM BEACH, FL, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans now have the refreshing, pure taste of PURE Energy Drink at Walmart.com.

PURE Energy Drink is the brainchild of European GT3 & Formula racing car driver David Schiwietz.

“As a professional race car driver and athlete, I know the importance of acute focus and of nutrition,” Schiwietz said. “That is why I developed PURE Energy Drink.”

Schiwietz said he tried energy drinks on the market but found the taste and effectiveness of them lacking.

“I wanted people blown away by the pureness and freshness of my drink,” he said. “I told my lab what I wanted and what I would accept. They delivered a drink that will have people wanting more.

“My drink is pure, fresh and healthier,” he added.

Schiwietz said he wanted to develop the purest and healthiest energy drink ever made, which is now available on Walmart.com.

“Too many energy drinks on the market will leave you with a sugar crash after consuming them,” Schiwietz said, adding that PURE Energy Drink will leave you energized and refreshed.

Schiwietz said PURE Energy Drink goes beyond its competitors.

”To avoid the sugar crash people associate with energy drinks, we used natural beet sugar,” Schiwietz said, adding that PURE Energy Drink contains almost 90 percent mineral water for its pureness and only 10 grams of beet sugar.

Schiwietz has also developed PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA, which will be available in the United States later this year.

Please visit Walmart.com to purchase PURE Energy Drnk.

