Melcor Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 25,064,984 shares (64 shareholders) were voted in person or by proxy, representing 75.75% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee% Votes For% Votes Withheld
Douglas Goss99.85%0.15%
Ross Grieve95.38%4.62%
Andrew Melton96.25%3.75%
Kathleen Melton96.50%3.50%
Timothy Melton95.32%4.68%
Bruce Pennock99.81%0.19%
Catherine Roozen96.50%3.50%
Ralph Young 95.17%4.83%

About Melcor Developments Ltd.

Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.

Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.

Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.

 

        











    

        

        
