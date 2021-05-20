Melcor Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 25,064,984 shares (64 shareholders) were voted in person or by proxy, representing 75.75% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:
|Nominee
|% Votes For
|% Votes Withheld
|Douglas Goss
|99.85%
|0.15%
|Ross Grieve
|95.38%
|4.62%
|Andrew Melton
|96.25%
|3.75%
|Kathleen Melton
|96.50%
|3.50%
|Timothy Melton
|95.32%
|4.68%
|Bruce Pennock
|99.81%
|0.19%
|Catherine Roozen
|96.50%
|3.50%
|Ralph Young
|95.17%
|4.83%
About Melcor Developments Ltd.
Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.
Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.
Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.