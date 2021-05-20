Melcor Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 25,064,984 shares (64 shareholders) were voted in person or by proxy, representing 75.75% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:



Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Douglas Goss 99.85% 0.15% Ross Grieve 95.38% 4.62% Andrew Melton 96.25% 3.75% Kathleen Melton 96.50% 3.50% Timothy Melton 95.32% 4.68% Bruce Pennock 99.81% 0.19% Catherine Roozen 96.50% 3.50% Ralph Young 95.17% 4.83%

