IN8bio Presents First Cohort Phase 1 Clinical Data on INB-200 at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (“IN8bio” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, announced today that topline data from the first cohort of the on-going INB-200 Phase 1 clinical study of DeltEx Drug Resistant Immunotherapy, or DeltEx DRI, will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting as part of a poster discussion session. This is the first-in-human clinical trial to use genetically modified gamma delta T-cells and is being conducted in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma, or GBM, by Dr. Burt Nabors at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). The ASCO 2021 conference is being held virtually June 4-8, 2021.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Phase 1 trial of Drug Resistant Immunotherapy: A first-in-class combination of MGMT-modified γδ T-cells and temozolomide chemotherapy in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Authors: Louis B. Nabors, Lawrence S. Lamb Jr., Melissa J. Beelen, Thriumaine Pillay, Mariska ter Haak, Samantha Youngblood, Louis Vaickus, Mina Lobbous Track: Central Nervous System Tumors Abstract Number: 2057

About gamma-delta T cells

Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. These cells can functionally bridge the innate and adaptive immune systems, both contributing to direct tumor killing as well as antigen presentation to recruit a broad population of cells to drive deeper immune responses. Research has demonstrated that both higher levels of gamma-delta T cells and the presence of infiltrating gamma-delta T cells are correlated with better survival outcomes.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells. IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. Specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Kate Rochlin, Ph.D.

+1 646.600.6GDT (6438)

info@IN8bio.com

Investors:

Solebury Trout

Julia Balanova

+ 1 646.378.2936

jbalanova@soleburytrout.com

Media:

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

+1 212.213.0006 - ext. 315 / 364

rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com