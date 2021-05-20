NWN Carousel Achieves Advanced Specializations for Microsoft Teams

EXETER, R.I., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NWN Carousel, the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) delivering solutions for today’s work-from-anywhere environment, today announced it is one of only three Managed Microsoft IT services providers in the US to hold Advanced Specializations in Microsoft Teams Calling, Teams Meetings and Meeting Rooms, Change Management and Adoption.



These specializations enable NWN Carousel, a Microsoft Managed Gold partner, to further demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in deploying and managing Microsoft Teams Calling and Meeting Room Solutions and guide customers along their modern workplace journey.

During the past year, NWN Carousel has helped customers transform their communication infrastructure by leveraging the resiliency and security of Teams Collaboration solutions. With extensive Avaya and Cisco expertise, NWN Carousel provides a unique and trusted approach to migrating clients to Teams Meetings & Calling. This approach has delivered real and measurable business outcomes – saving customers millions of dollars in hard costs and creating connected experiences for unprecedented numbers of remote workers across their enterprise. Carousel ensures that focus and detail are put on Change Management to help drive end-user adoption and satisfaction within its customer base.

“Given our deep expertise in designing, deploying and managing multiple telephony and conferencing solutions for thousands of customers, enterprises are continuously turning to NWN Carousel to optimize their Microsoft Teams environments,” said Tony McQueen, Vice President of UC and Collaboration, NWN Carousel. “These new Microsoft Teams specializations further differentiate Carousel, affirm our leadership position in UCaaS and underscore our unique ability to guide customers to select the best communications platforms for their specific business requirements. We are proud to be part of an elite group of Microsoft partners who are able to ensure that customers fully maximize their Microsoft Teams investment.”

For remote teams to be successful, minimizing technological friction and enabling effortless collaboration is essential. NWN Carousel’s 150 Microsoft Certified experts offer solutions, managed services, and competitive insight for Teams Meeting, Calling and Device solutions for more than 500 global customers. The company’s innovative engagement programs include Microsoft Teams Hosted Direct Routing, Microsoft Teams Jump Start, Envisioning for Teams Meeting Rooms, and Envisioning for Teams Calling.

New Hosted Call Routing Solution

NWN Carousel has also launched its hosted Direct Routing solution, which combines Carrier, SBC, and Dynamic E911 calling components. This solution reduces complexity and costs by eliminating the need for customers to manage three different vendor relationships. In addition, it can be integrated and processing calls into a customer's Office 365 tenant in less than an hour and typically saves customers 30-60 percent when compared to Microsoft calling plans.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is a leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers solutions-as-a-service that help organizations securely work from anywhere. With over 6,000 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides integrated cloud communications, security, contact center, managed devices, connectivity, and advanced technology solutions. The company has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator and managed services and cloud solution provider—including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. For more information please visit www.nwnit.com and www.carouselindustries.com

Contact:

Sarah Foote

NWN Carousel

sfoote@carouselindustries.com