C4 Therapeutics Appoints Lauren White as Chief Financial Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced the appointment of Lauren White to the role of chief financial officer, effective June 21, 2021. Ms. White’s appointment will initiate William (Bill) McKee’s planned transition from interim chief financial officer, a role he has held since March 31, 2020. Mr. McKee will remain engaged to support C4T in a part-time consulting capacity to ensure a smooth transition.



“As we continue to advance our portfolio of novel protein degraders, we are delighted to welcome Lauren to our team. Her proven track record of strategically allocating resources across research and early-stage clinical development programs, as well as her experiences in financial reporting and accounting, will be invaluable as we continue to build C4T and work to transform patient care,” said Andrew Hirsch, president and chief executive officer of C4 Therapeutics. “In addition, we are incredibly grateful for Bill’s contributions in shepherding C4T through our Series B financing and initial public offering and in establishing a foundational financial framework for C4T as a public company.”

Ms. White joins C4 Therapeutics with over 20 years of international experience in corporate finance and strategy. She is joining from Novartis, where she held roles of increasing responsibility within the global finance organization. Most recently, she served as vice president and global head of business planning and analysis at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR), where she led strategic financial projects for the global research unit. At Novartis, Ms. White also launched the global health business unit as chief financial officer after serving in roles across global finance and financial reporting and accounting. Earlier in her career, Ms. White worked in strategy and marketing roles with Boston Consulting Group and General Electric. Ms. White earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

“I am thrilled to join C4 Therapeutics at a pivotal time in the Company’s development, as it prepares to initiate its first clinical trial and advance a novel portfolio of targeted protein degraders for the benefit of patients,” said Ms. White. “Targeted protein degradation offers distinct advantages over traditional small molecule approaches and I believe C4T’s powerful drug discovery engine has immense potential across a range of oncology indications. I look forward to working with the team towards our shared mission of transforming patient treatment through targeted protein degradation.”

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body's natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity.

