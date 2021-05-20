Adaptive Biotechnologies to Participate in Upcoming June 2021 Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT) a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will be participating virtually in the following investor conferences.



William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, June 1st at 6:40 a.m. Pacific Time / 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, June 8th at 12:50 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:50 p.m. Eastern Time

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have three commercial products and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

