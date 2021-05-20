LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity For April 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for April 2021.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of April were approximately $1.063 trillion, an increase of 10.9% compared to the end of March 2021. Total net new assets were $73.8 billion, of which $6.7 billion were organic net new assets and $67.1(1) billion were acquired net new assets.

Total organic net new assets for April were $6.7 billion, translating to an 8.4% annualized growth rate. This included $2.1 billion of brokerage assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors that onboarded in April. Total organic net new advisory assets were $5.4 billion, translating to a 13.0% annualized growth rate.

Total acquired net new assets for April were $67.1(1) billion, including $32.6 billion of advisory assets and $34.5 billion of brokerage assets. This was driven by the closing of the Company’s acquisition of Waddell & Reed’s wealth management business on April 30th.

Total client cash balances at the end of April were $47.7 billion, a decrease of $0.6 billion compared to the end of March 2021. This included $1.1 billion of client cash balances from Waddell & Reed. Net buying in April was $6.9 billion.

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)

April March Change April Change 2021 2021 M/M 2020 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory Assets 550.5 496.7 10.8% 348.9 57.8% Brokerage Assets 512.7 461.6 11.1% 369.1 38.9% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 1,063.2 958.3 10.9% 718.0 48.1% Organic Net New Assets (2) Net New Advisory Assets 5.4 12.5 n/m 2.8 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets 1.4 6.9 n/m 0.7 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets 6.7 19.4 n/m 3.4 n/m Acquired Net New Assets ( 1 ) Net New Advisory Assets 32.6 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets 34.5 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Total Acquired Net New Assets 67.1 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Total Net New Assets (2) Net New Advisory Assets 38.0 12.5 n/m 2.8 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets 35.9 6.9 n/m 0.7 n/m Total Net New Assets 73.8 19.4 n/m 3.4 n/m





Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions 1.3 1.2 n/m 0.5 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances 35.0 37.4 (6.4%) 33.9 3.2% Deposit Cash Account Balances 7.5 7.9 (5.1%) 8.5 (11.8)% Total Bank Sweep Balances 42.5 45.3 (6.2%) 42.4 0.2% Money Market Account Cash Balances(3) (4) 3.7 1.3 n/m 1.7 n/m Purchased Money Market Fund Balances 1.5 1.6 n/m 2.9 n/m Total Money Market Balances 5.2 3.0 73.3% 4.6 13.0% Total Client Cash Balances 47.7 48.3 (1.2%) 47.0 1.5%





Net Buy (Sell) Activity 6.9 6.9 n/m 4.1 n/m Market Indices S&P 500 (end of period) 4,181 3,973 5.2% 2,912 43.6% Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 7 7 n/m 5 n/m

(1) Assumes ~95% asset retention of Waddell & Reed total assets at the end of April 2021 and ~5% of total assets will not convert. LPL does not include retirement plan assets as part of total advisory and brokerage assets, so April 2021 results do not include ~$2.4 billion of retirement plan assets from Waddell & Reed.

(2) Total Net New Assets consist of asset inflows minus outflows, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.

(3) Money Market Accounts were added as overflow capacity in April, which drove the movement from Insured Cash Account overflow balances to Money Market Account overflow balances.

(4) April 2021 results included $1.1 billion of Money Market Account cash balances from Waddell & Reed.

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

