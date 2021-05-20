AAR named to “Best of the Best 2021 – Top Veteran-Friendly Companies” by U.S. Veterans Magazine

Wood Dale, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading independent provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, has been named to the “Best of the Best 2021 – Top Veteran-Friendly Companies” list by U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM). This is the second consecutive year AAR has received this recognition.

USVM polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for this year’s Best of the Best evaluations. The award recognizes the top U.S. companies actively recruiting and providing a rewarding work culture for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans and military spouses.

“AAR is excited to be recognized again as a Top Veteran-Friendly Company,” said John Cooper, AAR SVP of Global Government & Defense. “Our veterans, who make over 20% of AAR’s U.S.-based workforce, are such an important part of our success because they know our customers, understand the mission and generate winning solutions. AAR is so much stronger because of our Veteran-employees, and we are proud to be called veteran-friendly.”

“We strive to encourage other companies to follow the lead and ultimately create a more diverse workforce,” says Mona Lisa Faris, USVM President & Publisher.

For the full listing of the USVM Top Veteran-Friendly Companies, click here.

For more information about AAR´s veteran career options, visit aarcorp.com/careers/explore/#vets.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.



About U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM)

At USVM, our goal is to open up employment, business and supplier opportunities within the federal government and corporate America for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, spouses and veteran business owners.

About DiversityComm

DiversityComm, Inc. (DCI) is the proud publisher of six nationally recognized diversity focused magazines: Black EOE Journal, HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional WOMAN’s Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine, Diversity in STEAM Magazine and DIVERSEability Magazine. We are dedicated to inform, educate, employ and provide equal opportunity within corporate America in order to create a more diverse workplace.

About the Best of the Best

Each year, DiversityComm, Inc. (DCI) and its six diversity magazines conduct select evaluations of the nation’s Employers, Supplier Diversity Programs, Industry Leaders, Law Enforcement & Government Agencies and Schools. The evaluations also integrate findings by each magazine independently to identify “Best of the Best” in relation to outreach and accessibility to the minority, veteran, female, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ population. These non-biased studies are a valuable resource for the publication’s readers, jobseekers, business owners, students, senior management, and consumers.

