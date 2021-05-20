Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

STOUGHTON, Mass., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conference:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed from the Investor section of the Company’s website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.


