WOW! Unlimited Media to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, Canada, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Company") (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF), a leading animation-focused, multi-platform entertainment company, announced today that it will report its results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, May 27, 2021.



Conference Call Dial-in Details:

At 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 28, 2021, the Company will host a conference call featuring management's remarks and a follow-up question and answer period with analysts.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 825-9920 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Conference ID is 3398061.

A digital recording of the call will be available for one month (until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, June 27, 2021) by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the Conference ID 3398061.

About WOW! Unlimited Media

WOW! is a leading animation-focused entertainment company producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company’s media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Voting Shares are listed on the TSXV (TSXV: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

For further information visit: www.wowunlimited.co

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:

Bill Mitoulas

Tel: (416) 479-9547

billm@wowunlimited.co