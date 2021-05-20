Raymond James Enhances Suite of Integrated Digital Marketing Capabilities, Introduces Additional Branding Resources for Advisors

St. Petersburg, Fla., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James has introduced enhancements to its marketing and agency solutions for advisors, according to Lisa Turley, senior vice president of Advisor Marketing at Raymond James. The new digital capabilities and resources are designed to further assist advisors in easily and efficiently connecting with clients and prospects, while providing relevant, meaningful content in the advisor’s unique brand and voice.

“We remain dedicated to offering a portfolio of industry leading, advisor-centric marketing solutions to support advisors’ business goals and assist them in strengthening their client relationships,” said Turley. “These new capabilities and resources are an extension of our robust marketing offering for advisors, and will help them elevate their marketing communications efforts and strengthen their brands, particularly amid our ongoing virtual environment.”

A longtime supporter of customizable and flexible marketing, Raymond James’ Marketing + Agency Solutions delivers industry knowledge, strategic planning, ongoing partnership, award-winning creative and constant innovation to help advisors build and promote their brands and value propositions. The full-service, 150-person department offers advisors a holistic approach, including integrated digital marketing solutions and fully customized brand building services.

Recent enhancements include:

Enhancements to a holistic digital experience, featuring sophisticated integration of digital connections through RJ Connect, the firm’s portal for advisors to access all Raymond James-approved social media platforms and digital email capabilities

Comprehensive content marketing support, including subject matter expertise on Commentary & Insights. Content shared by advisors from RJ Connect now automatically drives traffic to the advisor’s own web property (versus the firm’s corporate site, as is the practice of most other firms), creating a cohesive advisor brand experience.

Email marketing capabilities within RJ Connect desktop and mobile application, including: email communication content library (one-time and reoccurring marketing supervision-approved emails, newsletters and e-cards); contact and list management; engagement insights; custom signature settings; delegation (for example, marketing assistant roles taking action on behalf of the advisor); automated disclosure; compliant archiving and subscription management

Social media and website support for advisors conducting and/or promoting webinars for existing and prospective clients

Comprehensive video marketing support

Advisor branding for virtual meetings and events, including branded landing pages and custom backgrounds in the advisor’s own brand

Advisor digital advertising program: Advisors can amplify their brand, services and location by increasing awareness and exposure, and leveraging localized digital marketing tactics, including search engine marketing, social media and display advertising. The new program provides professionally managed digital marketing campaigns customized to each advisor’s local market and goals, while complimenting existing website and social media efforts.

“A reason I moved my practice to Raymond James was the ability to customize my brand using the resources of the marketing department,” said Nancy Leizman, financial advisor. “During my five-year tenure with the firm, they have evolved their services, enhancing and introducing new tools with input from advisors. As a member of the firm’s Marketing Advisory Council, I have had the opportunity to preview and opine on the innovative marketing solutions. Tools like RJ Connect have allowed our team to leverage our reach to existing clients, and the ability to easily plan, customize and execute a marketing campaign on my mobile device and all from a single source has been incredibly time-effective.”

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,300 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.13 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.