Working From Home Ergonomics

SAN ANTONIO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people than ever have found themselves working from home in improvised spaces. While these measures have been essential, they have made a significant negative impact on the musculoskeletal health of those adhering to them. Office furniture is designed to be comfortably used for eight hours or more at a time. However, many who have found themselves working at home are unaware of the importance of workplace ergonomics.



Many workers find themselves laying in bed or sprawled on the couch as opposed to sitting upright at a desk. While this can be enjoyable for a few days, these habits can lead to pain, immobility, and dysfunction within the body’s musculoskeletal system.

Dr. Donald Phillips, who is the lead chiropractor at Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness, seeks to draw attention to this issue. Dr. Phillips has years of experience providing San Antonio residents with natural and effective chiropractic care and encourages all of his patients to maintain good posture while working at home.

“Working while slouched over, laying down, or otherwise exhibiting poor posture can have serious negative effects on musculoskeletal health,” says Dr. Phillips. “Over time, working while not sitting properly can cause the spine, as well as the surrounding connective tissues, to slip out of alignment. If this goes on for long enough, it can develop into a chronic pain condition.”

Dr. Phillips graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. As the holder of multiple degrees and an extensive list of licenses and certifications, Dr. Phillips encourages all people currently working from home to practice proper ergonomics and to pay particular attention to maintaining healthy posture.

Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness can be reached online or by phone at (210) 545-1144.