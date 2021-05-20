Aterian Management Participates in 16th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Anna Andreeva, Senior Analyst & Managing Director covering the Consumer E-Commerce Sector, Interviews Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder & CEO, and Arturo Rodriguez, CFO



Fireside Chat Highlights How the Company’s Proprietary Technology Enables Growth and Fuels M&A

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) today announced a recap of Co-Founder & CEO, Yaniv Sarig, and CFO Arturo Rodriguez’s participation in the 16th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 17, 2021. In a broad interview, Needham Senior Analyst, Anna Andreeva, Mr. Sarig and Mr. Rodriguez discussed a range of topics including: the Company’s overall strategy, how its proprietary technology-enabled software platform AIMEE operates and enables the success of not only its organic growth but also the Company’s acquisition strategy.

To view the full fireside chat, please visit:

https://wsw.com/webcast/needham108/mwk/2085061

Aterian’s Upcoming Events Calendar

May 25, 2021: Jefferies Consumer & eCommerce Summit: Building Brands that Resonate Across the Spectrum of Online Retail Panel

June 2, 2021: RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer & Retail Conference

June 22, 2021: Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference & Digital Gaming Day

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER), is a leading technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across 14 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

