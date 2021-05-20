Hawkins, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced fourth quarter and full-year results for its fiscal year ended March 28, 2021. Highlights include:

Record sales in the fourth quarter of $163.0 million, a 23% year-over-year increase, helped deliver full year record sales of $596.9 million for fiscal 2021, a 10% year-over-year increase.

Record gross profit of $123.8 million for the year, a 23% increase over the prior year, contributed to a 34% year-over-year increase in operating income.

Record fourth quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 was 91% higher than the same period of the prior year.

Record full year diluted EPS of $1.93 was $0.60, or 45%, higher than fiscal 2020.

Net debt of $96 million and a leverage ratio of 1.2x, despite incurring $51 million of acquisition spending in the year.

Both Water Treatment Group acquisitions were accretive within the fiscal year.

Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

“We are very pleased to report another year of records, with record sales, gross profit, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, and EBITDA. This comes on the heels of the last fiscal year, where many of these same records were set. All three of our reporting segments reported year-over-year growth in operating income. Health and Nutrition segment operating income was up 262% over the prior year, as demand for our products was high primarily driven by increased consumer demand for health and immunity products. Industrial segment sales were down slightly year over year, driven largely by declines in sales into the ethanol industry, but operating income was up 10% on increased sales of specialty products. Our Water Treatment segment reported modest year-over-year growth in operating income. While our two acquired businesses were accretive, our legacy business was down due to impacts from COVID-19, particularly in the first two quarters of the fiscal year. Increased sales of our specialty and manufactured products in this group helped offset the negative impact of COVID-19.”

Mr. Hawkins continued, “As we look to fiscal 2022, we will continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy. We believe that our Industrial segment remains steady and that our Water Treatment segment will rebound from the impact of the pandemic and see growth in fiscal 2022. After a record year in Health and Nutrition, we are cautious about fiscal 2022. Much of our success in this area was supported by consumer demand for health and immunity products, which was quite high in fiscal 2021, which we believe was a result of COVID-19. If consumer behaviors migrate towards pre-pandemic levels, we will likely see some contraction in this segment."

COVID-19 Update:

As our operations and products are essential to critical national infrastructure, it has been imperative that we continue to supply materials throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including the products needed to maintain safe drinking water, ingredients essential for large-scale food, pharmaceutical and other health product manufacturing and nutrition products needed to support our critical infrastructure. All of our manufacturing facilities qualified as essential operations (or the equivalent) under applicable federal and state orders that were in place earlier in the pandemic. As a result, all of our manufacturing sites have continued to operate during the entire COVID-19 pandemic, with no significant impact to manufacturing.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Highlights:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company reported net income of $9.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 of $4.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

For the full year, the Company reported record net income of $41.0 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, compared to net income for fiscal 2020 of $28.4 million, or $1.33 per diluted share.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, sales were $163.0 million, an increase of $30.6 million, or 23%, from sales of $132.4 million a year ago. Industrial segment sales increased $7.5 million, or 11%, to $76.3 million for the current quarter, as compared to $68.8 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in sales dollars from the prior year was driven largely by a product mix shift to more sales of our higher-priced manufactured, blended and repackaged products, in particular certain agricultural and food ingredient products. Water Treatment segment sales increased $5.6 million, or 16%, to $41.5 million for the current quarter, as compared to $35.9 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in sales dollars from the prior year was attributable to added sales from the acquisitions of ADC and C&L Aqua. Sales by our legacy business decreased slightly due to unusually high sales last year at the end of the quarter as customers filled up their tanks as a result of supply concerns due to the onset of COVID-19. Health and Nutrition segment sales increased $17.5 million, or 63%, to $45.2 million for the current quarter, as compared to $27.7 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in sales was driven by increased sales of both our manufactured and specialty distributed products largely as a result of increased consumer demand due for health and immunity products.

For fiscal 2021, Industrial segment sales were $273.4 million, a decrease of 1% from fiscal 2020 sales of $275.2 million. Water Treatment segment sales were $170.0 million for the year, an increase of 6% over last year’s sales of $159.9 million. Sales for our Health and Nutrition segment were $153.5 million in fiscal 2021, an increase of 46% from fiscal 2020 sales of $105.1 million.

Company-wide gross profit for fiscal 2021 increased $22.8 million, or 23%, to $123.8 million, or 21% of sales, from $100.9 million, or 19% of sales, for the same period of the prior year. During fiscal 2021, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profits increased, by $0.1 million. During fiscal 2020, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profits decreased, by $0.6 million. Total gross profit increased due to double-digit growth in all three segments, including 68% year-over-year growth in our Health and Nutrition segment.

Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $4.4 million, or 11%, to $43.3 million, or 16% of sales, for fiscal 2021, from $38.9 million, or 14% of sales, for fiscal 2020. During fiscal 2021, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profits increased, by $0.2 million. In fiscal 2020, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profits decreased, by $0.6 million. Total gross profit, and gross profit as a percentage of sales, increased due to a product mix shift to more sales of certain higher-margin manufactured, blended and re-packaged products, partially offset by higher operating costs.

Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $4.9 million, or 12%, to $46.8 million, or 28% of sales, for fiscal 2021, from $41.9 million, or 26% of sales, for fiscal 2020. During fiscal 2021, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profits decreased, by $0.1 million. During fiscal 2020, the LIFO reserve had a nominal impact on gross profit. Gross profit increased as a result of the added gross profit from sales in the acquired businesses of ADC and C&L Aqua. Gross profit, and gross profit as a percentage of sales, also increased as a result of a product mix shift to more sales of certain of our manufactured, blended and repackaged products in our legacy business.

Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment increased $13.6 million, or 68%, to $33.6 million, or 22% of sales, for fiscal 2021, from $20.1 million, or 19% of sales, for fiscal 2020. The increase in gross profit was a result of higher sales compared to the prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of sales increased primarily as a result of product mix changes.

Company-wide selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased to $67.9 million, or 11% of sales, for fiscal 2021 from $59.2 million, or 11% of sales, for fiscal 2020. Expenses increased primarily due to increased variable pay, the added costs from the acquired businesses of ADC and C&L Aqua, including $0.8 million expense for amortization of intangibles, and a year-over-year increase in compensation expense related to our non-qualified deferred compensation plan, with the expense offset in other income.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 28, 2021 was $20.1 million, an increase of $7.0 million, or 53%, from adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 million for the same period in the prior year. Full-year adjusted EBITDA was $83.9 million, an increase of $18.6 million, or 28%, from adjusted EBITDA of $65.3 million for fiscal 2020. The increase was due to the combined impact of improved gross profits discussed above.

Our effective income tax rate was relatively flat at approximately 27% for both fiscal 2021 and 2020.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation, and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands) March 28, 2021 March 29, 2020 March 28, 2021 March 29, 2020 Net income (GAAP) $ 9,081 $ 4,763 $ 40,980 $ 28,367 Interest expense 366 498 1,467 2,511 Income tax expense 3,586 2,018 14,871 10,589 Amortization of intangibles 1,602 1,268 5,839 5,073 Depreciation expense 4,331 4,135 16,829 16,511 Non-cash compensation expense 1,040 443 3,343 2,273 Non-recurring acquisition expense 54 — 562 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,060 $ 13,125 $ 83,891 $ 65,324





HAWKINS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per-share data)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 28, 2021 March 29, 2020 March 28, 2021 March 29, 2020 (unaudited) Sales $ 162,971 $ 132,413 $ 596,871 $ 540,198 Cost of sales (131,221 ) (109,765 ) (473,109 ) (439,281 ) Gross profit 31,750 22,648 123,762 100,917 Selling, general and administrative expenses (18,875 ) (14,891 ) (67,884 ) (59,246 ) Operating income 12,875 7,757 55,878 41,671 Interest expense, net (366 ) (498 ) (1,467 ) (2,511 ) Other income 158 (478 ) 1,440 (204 ) Income before income taxes 12,667 6,781 55,851 38,956 Income tax expense (3,586 ) (2,018 ) (14,871 ) (10,589 ) Net income $ 9,081 $ 4,763 $ 40,980 $ 28,367 Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic 20,968,248 21,117,684 21,024,344 21,159,978 Weighted average number of shares outstanding-diluted 21,194,455 21,249,972 21,260,296 21,308,800 Basic earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.23 $ 1.95 $ 1.34 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.22 $ 1.93 $ 1.33





HAWKINS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per-share data)

March 28, 2021 March 29, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,998 $ 4,277 Trade accounts receivables, net 90,603 67,391 Inventories 63,864 54,436 Income taxes receivable 175 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,367 4,927 Total current assets 163,007 131,031 PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT: Land 15,235 11,045 Buildings and improvements 120,410 108,175 Machinery and equipment 109,353 98,171 Transportation equipment 37,646 32,737 Office furniture and equipment 17,760 17,093 300,404 267,221 Less accumulated depreciation 155,792 140,877 Net property, plant, and equipment 144,612 126,344 OTHER ASSETS: Right-of-use assets 11,630 9,090 Goodwill 70,720 58,440 Intangible assets, net 76,368 60,653 Other 6,213 3,770 Total other assets 164,931 131,953 Total assets $ 472,550 $ 389,328 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable — trade $ 37,313 $ 34,129 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 18,048 13,538 Current portion of long-term debt 9,907 9,907 Short-term lease liability 1,587 1,523 Container deposits 1,452 1,376 Other current liabilities 2,155 1,747 Total current liabilities 70,462 62,220 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION 88,845 49,751 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY 10,231 7,649 PENSION WITHDRAWAL LIABILITY 4,631 4,978 DEFERRED COMPENSATION LIABILITY 7,322 5,026 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 24,445 25,106 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 1,368 1,114 Total liabilities 207,304 155,844 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common shares; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,969,746 and 21,024,458 shares issued and outstanding for 2021 and 2020, respectively 210 211 Additional paid-in capital 51,138 50,405 Retained earnings 213,898 182,947 Accumulated other comprehensive income — (79 ) Total shareholders’ equity 265,246 233,484 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 472,550 $ 389,328





HAWKINS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended March 28, 2021 March 29, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 40,980 $ 28,367 Reconciliation to cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 22,669 21,584 Operating leases 1,896 2,033 (Gain) loss on deferred compensation assets (1,440 ) 233 Deferred income taxes (689 ) (1,421 ) Stock compensation expense 3,343 2,273 Other 203 656 Changes in operating accounts (using) providing cash, net of acquisitions: Trade receivables (21,323 ) (3,387 ) Inventories (7,960 ) 6,045 Accounts payable 2,551 4,228 Accrued liabilities 7,554 663 Lease liabilities (1,837 ) (2,025 ) Income taxes (235 ) 586 Other (1,919 ) (933 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 43,793 58,902 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (20,794 ) (24,549 ) Acquisitions (51,000 ) — Other 362 346 Net cash used in investing activities (71,432 ) (24,203 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash dividends paid (10,029 ) (9,825 ) New shares issued 1,583 1,400 Shares surrendered for payroll taxes (54 ) (343 ) Shares repurchased (4,140 ) (5,853 ) Payments on senior secured revolving credit facility (37,000 ) (44,000 ) Proceeds from revolver borrowings 76,000 19,000 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 26,360 (39,621 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,279 ) (4,922 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - beginning of year 4,277 9,199 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - end of year $ 2,998 $ 4,277 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION- Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 15,783 $ 11,415 Cash paid for interest 1,288 2,413 Noncash investing activities - Capital expenditures in accounts payable 626 1,041





HAWKINS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Industrial Water

Treatment Health and Nutrition Total Fiscal Year Ended March 28, 2021: Sales $ 273,361 $ 170,004 $ 153,506 $ 596,871 Gross profit 43,337 46,793 33,632 123,762 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 27,033 24,453 16,398 67,884 Operating income 16,304 22,340 17,234 55,878 Fiscal Year Ended March 29, 2020: Sales $ 275,224 $ 159,895 $ 105,079 $ 540,198 Gross profit 38,936 41,902 20,079 100,917 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 24,123 19,801 15,322 59,246 Operating income (loss) 14,813 22,101 4,757 41,671

Forward-Looking Statements . Various remarks in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include those relating to consumer demand for products containing our ingredients and the impacts of those demands, expectations for results in our business segments and the timing of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections, and our beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms, including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the impact and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, changes in the labor markets, our available cash for investments, our business capital needs, changes in competition and price pressure, changes in demand and customer requirements or processes for our products, interruptions in production resulting from hazards, transportation limitations or other extraordinary events outside our control that may negatively impact our business or the supply chains in which we participate, our ability to locate suitable real estate for new branch additions, changes in imported products and tariff levels, the availability of products and the prices at which they are available, the acceptance of new products by our customers and the timing of any such acceptance, and changes in product supplies. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 29, 2020, as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our management’s view only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.