Ikonart® and Teresa Collins Announce Brand Collaboration to Accelerate Product Growth & Distribution

DULUTH, Minn., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKONICS Corporation. (NASDAQ: IKNX), a Duluth, Minnesota based imaging technology company and leading global manufacturer of photochemistry products announced they will work together with Teresa Collins Studio, a worldwide brand in the creative crafts market. The companies agree to collaborate in the promotion of the Ikonart® Custom Stencil Kit along with the Ikonart ancillary product line, leading to creative resources for crafters in the worldwide art supplies industry.



Ikonart intends to use Teresa Collins’ brand images, designs, prints and patterns to help both companies integrate further into larger distribution channels. “Our line of Ikonart stencil films are the only customizable adhesive silkscreen stencil films on the market,” stated Fawn Giese, Creative Director for Ikonart. “By combining our revolutionary custom stencil system with Teresa’s inspirational line of products we are expanding the reach of both companies.” The goal is to connect consumers to the Ikonart Smart Screen Stencil brand and expand sales.

The Teresa Collins brand is a reputable brand within the crafting industry, known for aesthetic paper crafting, scrapbooking, journaling and digital art files. “Teresa Collins is thrilled to announce her collaboration with IKONICS to bring exciting new customization possibilities to the virtually limitless outlets for expression of creativity, personalization, and empowerment provided by IKONICS’ innovative, custom-made stencil art products,” stated Brian Webber, President of Teresa Collins Studios. “The exceptional quality of IKONICS’ products, combined with Teresa’s timeless and classic design aesthetic, opens up a broader world of endless possibilities for unique and personalized creations. Teresa is so excited to see all of the treasured projects what will be dreamed up by creators everywhere who use these fabulous customized creative tools.”

