SmileDirectClub to Participate in Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that management will attend several upcoming investor conferences beginning on Monday, May 24th.



UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Date: May 24-26, 2021

Presentation Time: Tuesday, May 25 at 2 p.m. ET

J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: May 24-26, 2021

Presentation Time: Wednesday, May 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: June 1-3, 2021

Presentation Time: Tuesday, June 1 at 12:20 p.m. ET

Craig Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021



Stifel 2021 Jaws and Paws Conference

Date: June 2-3, 2021

Presentation Time: Thursday, June 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET

The audio portions of these presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed in the “Events and Presentations” section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

