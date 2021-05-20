MICT, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on Monday, May 24, 2021; Company to Hold Conference Call and Provide Corporate Update at 8:30 AM ET [Request for Submitted Questions for the Call]

MONTVALE, N.J., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the "Company"), today announced today announces it will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 24, 2021 before the market opens.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, May 24 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10156679/e8aa09b9c5 .

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the MICT call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast found here.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through June 7, 2021 at the above links. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through June 7, 2021 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10156679.

The Company invites investors to submit questions ahead of the call by emailing ir@mict-inc.com . Questions should have the subject line “MICT Q1 Call Question.”

About MICT, Inc.

MICT, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT) operates through its subsidiaries, GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd ("GFHI") , its various fully owned subsidiaries or VIE structures and Micronet Ltd. ("Micronet"). GFHI's versatile proprietary trading technology platform is designed to serve a large number of high growth sectors in the global fintech space. Primary areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading and sales of insurance products in several high-growth foreign markets including Asia where GFH owns a substantial propriety database of users. Micronet operates in the growing telematics and commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market, mainly in the United States and Europe. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures and sells mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments.

Forward-looking Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, business prospectus, growth strategy and liquidity. Such forward-looking statements and their implications involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the “Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.