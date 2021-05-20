Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the “Meeting”), that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was held virtually on May 20, 2021, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.



A total of 99,517,667 common shares representing 59.63% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the six director nominees as follows:



NOMINEE VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD Martin Rowley 99,142,413 99.996 3,920 0.004 Mark Frewin 96,125,163 96.953 3,021,170 3.047 Paul Matysek 96,125,163 96.953 3,021,170 3.047 Jorge Estepa 96,125,165 96.953 3,021,168 3.047 Richard Parkhouse 99,142,358 99.996 3,975 0.004 Jeremy Hangula 96,125,163 96.953 3,021,170 3.047

Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd. as the Company’s auditors. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a “Report of Voting Results” on May 20, 2021, under the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website. Shares outstanding: 166.9m

For additional information please contact:

Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: je@forsysmetals.com